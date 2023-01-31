Chrissy Teigen Gives Candid Glimpse Of Motherhood While Breastfeeding New Daughter Esti: Photos

In the clip, the new baby girl laid in her mama's arms as her big brother, Miles, 4, practiced his counting skills while lounging on the couch with the ladies.

The model, who also has daughter Luna, 6, with the "All of Me" vocalist, recently spilled in a tweet she and Esti were having "a lot of boob/documentary time together right now," then listing off some of the films she and the newborn were watching while snuggled up at home.