Relive Chrissy Teigen's 8 Cutest Moments With Her Kids As Family Welcomes Newborn Daughter: Photos
Nothing's cuter than Chrissy Teigen and her kiddos!
The 37-year-old model and famed singer John Legend — who tied the knot in 2013 — recently welcomed an adorable baby girl, and confirmed the family-of-five "could not be happier."
Keep scrolling to check out Teigen's sweetest moments with her children!
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," Teigen captioned a sweet Instagram post of Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding the baby girl in their arms.
Esti Maxine was born on Friday, January 13, as Legend revealed the news at a private concert, stating, "what a blessed day."
Teigen's latest pregnancy was bittersweet for the entire family after they dealt with the devasting loss of their unborn son, Jack, in 2020.
KYLE RICHARDS WANTS CHRISSY TEIGEN TO JOIN 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS' AFTER LISA RINNA'S SHOCKING EXIT
Although faced with misfortune, Teigen, Legend and their darling little ones found strength in each other and were eager to welcome the newest addition to their brood.
Teigen enjoyed sharing her entire pregnancy journey with her widespread fanbase of supporters, who watched along as she humorously felt she had been "pregnant forever" during the nine months leading up to her newborn's arrival.
Teigen and Legend are one of Hollywood's most fan-favorite couples, and love to participate in fun and flirtatious banter on social media.
"I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it’s becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat. see u in hell!!!!!," the cookbook author sarcastically captioned an Instagram post of the family, as she wished her 40.5 million Instagram followers a "Merry Christmas" in December 2022.
- Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Introduce Baby Girl Esti Maxine Stephens With New Photo: 'Our Family Could Not Be Happier'
- Kyle Richards Wants Chrissy Teigen To Join 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After Lisa Rinna's Shocking Exit
- Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Rainbow Baby: 'What A Blessed Day'
As for what's to come in the Teigen-Legend household, baby No.4 might not be so far away!
"Chrissy, I think, wants more," the "All of Me" singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight during an interview in September 2022. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks — especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."
JOHN LEGEND ADMITS 'I WASN'T A GREAT PARTNER AT THE BEGINNING' OF RELATIONSHIP WITH CHRISSY TEIGEN
How could you not want more of these adorable faces!
Although more kids might be something Teigen wants in the future, the mom-of-three is surely content for now!