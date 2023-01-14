Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby No. 3: 'What A Blessed Day'

As OK! previously reported, the TV personality, 37, announced last year she had a bun in the oven after losing her son, Jack.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the cookbook author said at the time. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."