Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Enjoy Date Night At Oscars After-Party After Welcoming Baby No. 3: Photos
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made sure to have some alone time when they were spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Sunday, March 12.
The model, 37, sported a yellow gown, while the singer, 44, wore a black tuxedo.
Teigen, who recently welcomed baby Esti with her hubby, also showed off her new red hair.
It seems like the Hollywood stars had a weekend to remember, as the cookbook author posed with the "All of Me" crooner in their house while wearing fancy outfits. "I’m not only @WME president. I am also a client!" she wrote via social media on March 11.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three — she also shares Luna and Miles with Legend — is adjusting to having another tot around the house.
"Exhausted. so much happened today that had nothing to do with us," she captioned the sweet pic, referring to the Vanderpump Rules drama which occurred recently.
Though Legend was a bit nervous as to how Luna and Miles would welcome Esti into the family, it seems like it's smooth sailing.
"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home," Legend explained. "But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They’re truly thrilled to be older siblings now."
"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," the star continued. "So dare I say, it's easier."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Grammy winner also noted he will be around more to help out his wife during this transition period.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows," he said of his schedule. "And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later. So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."