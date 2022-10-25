Sweet Family Moments! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Enjoy Day Out With Their Kids
Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend enjoyed an adorable family outing earlier this week after their daughter's dance recital.
On Monday, October 24, the “All of Me” artist was spotted walking hand-in-hand with children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, as they hit the streets of Brentwood, Calif., with the TV personality, who is currently expecting another child with Legend, following close behind.
The tiny dancer sported an adorable black tutu cat costume and ballet slippers, while her younger brother look dapper in a button-up t-shirt and black pants — though mom and dad kept it casual amid their day out.
CHRISSY TEIGEN SHOWS OFF GROWING BUMP ALONGSIDE HUSBAND JOHN LEGEND, JOKES HER STOMACH IS NO LONGER 'STRONG' DURING PREGNANCY
Teigen was spotted layering an oversized, yellow-striped button-up shirt over a white sports bra and a pair of sleek black leggings. The model completed the look with a black baseball cap and some matching fuzzy slippers.
Legend seemingly followed suit with his wife’s relaxed vibe, rocking a white graphic hoodie and black straight-leg jeans, completing the look with a stylish pair of white sneakers.
The wholesome family gathering came just days after the EGOT winner opened up about how his approach to romance had changed since he first began dating Teigen in 2006.
"I think I was more selfish then," Legend recalled of the early days of his relationship during a recent podcast appearance.
“Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish,” he added. “I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now."
JOHN LEGEND ADMITS 'I WASN'T A GREAT PARTNER AT THE BEGINNING' OF RELATIONSHIP WITH CHRISSY TEIGEN
Ultimately, the crooner changed his ways, a shift partially stemming from realizing what type of relationship he wanted with the model.
"When you stop being so selfish, when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation, you just grow, and you mature,” Legend explained, noting that time also served as a factor in this change of heart.
The Daily Mail previously reported on the Legend family’s recent day out in NorCal.