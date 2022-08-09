Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Ultrasound Of Rainbow Baby — See Photo!

“Me hearing the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago,” the model quipped alongside the heartwarming ultrasound photo, which appears to depict her baby holding its hand to its chest.

Teigen first revealed she was expecting on Instagram last week, sharing a heartfelt post detailing her experiences as mom-to-be after suffering a miscarriage while pregnant with her son, Jack, in September 2020.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote on Wednesday, August 3, alongside a series of adorable images depicting her baby bump. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she continued, referencing her IVF journey.

