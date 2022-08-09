Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Ultrasound Of Rainbow Baby — See Photo!
Mama’s got jokes!
Less than a week after model Chrissy Teigen announced that she and husband John Legend are expecting their fourth child together, it seems the star is already offering fans an adorable — and hilarious — first look at her rainbow baby.
On Monday, August 8, Teigen, who is already a mom to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, shared an ultrasound image on her Instagram Story. She completed the sweet snap with her signature sense of humor, captioning the post with a joke surrounding the FBI searching former President Donald Trump’s Floridian estate.
OH MAMA!: GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BA
“Me hearing the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago,” the model quipped alongside the heartwarming ultrasound photo, which appears to depict her baby holding its hand to its chest.
Teigen first revealed she was expecting on Instagram last week, sharing a heartfelt post detailing her experiences as mom-to-be after suffering a miscarriage while pregnant with her son, Jack, in September 2020.
“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote on Wednesday, August 3, alongside a series of adorable images depicting her baby bump. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she continued, referencing her IVF journey.
INSIDE GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN'S GROWING BABY BUMP AFTER RAINBOW BABY ANNOUNCEMENT — PHOTOS
Despite her evident excitement, the star said she was hesitant to share that she was expecting in light of her previous health woes.
“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce,” she shared. “but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”
While Teigen said she would likely never “walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves” her pregnancy has been “perfect and beautiful” thus far.
“I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she spilled. “It’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”
This isn’t the first time the Sports Illustrated cover star has spoken candidly about motherhood. In early June, the star offered a glimpse at her experience with IVF.
"I hate how good I am at this now — both at watching Real Housewives and my shots,” the star quipped in an Instagram Story depicting herself holding a syringe.
CHRISSY TEIGEN REVEALS SHE'S STILL GIVING HERSELF SHOTS FOR THE IVF PROCESS: 'HATE HOW GOOD I AM AT THIS NOW'
Yet shortly after, it seems all of the model’s hard work — and Real Housewives viewings — paid off, with Teigen’s pregnancy announcement coming just a few short weeks later.