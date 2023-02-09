OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoCOUPLES

Get A Room! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Pack On The PDA After Welcoming Baby Girl Esti — See Photo!

chrissy teigen john legend pack on pda welcoming baby est pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 9 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend still can't get enough of each other!

After nine years of marriage and three children together, the model and the chart-topping musician continued to keep their relationship spicy while stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8, along with their son, Miles, 4.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen john legend pack on pda welcoming baby est
Source: mega

Teigen, who rocked a pair of ripped jeans and a gray sweater, strolled arm-in-arm with Legend, who looked casual in an oversized black and camel sweatshirt with dark pants. The duo also got cheeky by grabbing each other's behinds during their family walk.

The outing comes as the Jesus Christ Superstar alum revealed the difficulties of preparing to welcome their newborn rainbow baby, Esti Maxine — who was born on January 13 — after the tragic loss of their son Jack in October of 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen john legend pack on pda welcoming baby est
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

"We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told host Jennifer Hudson during a Thursday, February 9, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children. We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone."

"A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," the "All of Me" vocalist, who also shares daughter Luna Simone, 6, with Teigen, added. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen
Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen john legend pack on pda welcoming baby est
Source: mega

The Grammy winner was also concerned about Esti's older siblings accepting her with open arms when she arrived. "We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," he noted. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Teigen and Legend in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.