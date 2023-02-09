Get A Room! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Pack On The PDA After Welcoming Baby Girl Esti — See Photo!

"We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told host Jennifer Hudson during a Thursday, February 9, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children. We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone."

"A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," the "All of Me" vocalist, who also shares daughter Luna Simone, 6, with Teigen, added. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."