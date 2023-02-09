Get A Room! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Pack On The PDA After Welcoming Baby Girl Esti — See Photo!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend still can't get enough of each other!
After nine years of marriage and three children together, the model and the chart-topping musician continued to keep their relationship spicy while stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8, along with their son, Miles, 4.
Teigen, who rocked a pair of ripped jeans and a gray sweater, strolled arm-in-arm with Legend, who looked casual in an oversized black and camel sweatshirt with dark pants. The duo also got cheeky by grabbing each other's behinds during their family walk.
The outing comes as the Jesus Christ Superstar alum revealed the difficulties of preparing to welcome their newborn rainbow baby, Esti Maxine — who was born on January 13 — after the tragic loss of their son Jack in October of 2020.
"We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told host Jennifer Hudson during a Thursday, February 9, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children. We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone."
"A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," the "All of Me" vocalist, who also shares daughter Luna Simone, 6, with Teigen, added. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."
The Grammy winner was also concerned about Esti's older siblings accepting her with open arms when she arrived. "We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," he noted. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Teigen and Legend in Los Angeles.