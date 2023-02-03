Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Carve Out Some Time Together After Welcoming Baby No. 3
Everyone needs a break from the kids every now and then! On Thursday, February 2, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend snuck away from their three tots — but for good reason, as they showed off the model's newest glassware from her Cravings line.
The cookbook author uploaded a video to Instagram showing the singer pouring some rosé while outside on a sunny day.
"This rosé looks beautiful in Chrissy's new glasses," the EGOT winner, 44, declared, to which his wife, 37, replied, "Oh, thank you."
"Cheers," Legend says as he displays the cup and takes a sip. In the caption, Teigen noted the "iridescent glassware looks sooo pretty in any light but especially ☀️☀️☀️ !"
The happy couple welcomed their third child, daughter Esti, just two weeks ago, and they proudly shared a slew of pictures with fans via social media. Their two older children, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, are clearly over the moon with their little sibling, as they were pictured holding the newborn in Esti's first Instagram snap.
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love," the former Lip Sync Battle cohost confessed. "I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"
The family's bundle of joy is particularly special since Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion in 2020 during the third trimester while pregnant with their son Jack.
"I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," she recalled while speaking at a summit. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."
At the time, she saw the ordeal as a miscarriage, but the star later acknowledged and comprehended the situation more clearly.
"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage," she explained. "And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."