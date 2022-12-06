Ready To Pop! Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Huge Baby Belly Ahead Of Due Date

The Cravings author and The Voice coach, who also share children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, announced in August that they were expecting their "rainbow baby" after the tragic loss of their son, Jack, in 2020.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the social media star said in her Instagram post revealing the happy news.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she explained of telling the world.