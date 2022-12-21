Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Been 'Pregnant Forever' In New Snap Which Shows Off Her Growing Belly
She's got jokes! Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo of herself basking in the sun with her bump on display in a new photo via Instagram.
“'omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u," the cookbook author, 37, captioned the snap, which was shared on Monday, December 19.
Of course, people flocked to the comments section to gush over her sense of humor. One person wrote, "This happens every time with your pregnancies. It’s like people lose concept of time," while another added, "I feel the same way rn so you’re not alone lol."
A third person added, "I think we are all very excited to meet the next gorgeous little concoction of yours and John’s incredible genes. You two make adorable kiddos."
As OK! previously reported, the model, who shares Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with husband John Legend, announced she was expecting another child after she lost son Jack in 2020.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the TV personality said at the time. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."
Since then, the brunette beauty hasn't been shy about keeping her fans posted on how she's been feeling.
On Monday, December 6, Teigen held her baby bump while taking a mirror selfie in the bathroom, and on Thanksgiving, she couldn't help but spread her legs while in the kitchen.
Legend previously shared that he and Teigen are excited for what's to come.
"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," the "Save Room" singer said in an interview. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."