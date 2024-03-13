Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shockingly Hang Out at Rapper's Album Listening Party: Photos
A day no one ever saw coming. Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were spotted together for the very first time.
Kanye West's ex-wife — with whom he shares four kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — made a shocking appearance at her ex-husband's Vultures 2 album listening party in San Francisco, Calif., where she casually stood side by side with the rapper's new wife, Bianca Censori.
Video footage shared by Dj Pharris from the Tuesday night, March 12, event showed Kardashian and Censori hanging out and enjoying West's music, as the "Heartless" hitmaker and the SKIMS founder's son Saint shouted the words to one of his father's songs.
In the clip, the somewhat look-alikes seemed completely cordial, as Kardashian wore an all-black ensemble and was additionally accompanied by Chicago and Psalm, while Censori donned a revealing light pink top, white tights and kitten heels.
While Censori's outfit was a bit less revealing than her infamous, nearly-naked typical fashion choices, the top was still semi see-through and featured dainty white bows with several alluring cutouts down the middle of her chest.
After seeing the unexpected duo together for the first time since Censori tied the knot with the controversial artist in December 2022, fans couldn't help but flock to X (formerly name Twitter) to share their reactions.
"Having them next to each other is crazy," one observer admitted, as another quipped, "what could they possibly be talking about?"
"No way. I wonder how awkward that was," a third fan thought, while a fourth admitted, "they look like twins."
Some fans of the complicated love triangle applauded the duo for being able to make a mature appearance together.
"People acting like they aren’t two grown adults with kids in the picture too. It’s not always an awkward thing," a supporter expressed, as one admirer defending Kardashian, stating, "it's because her kids are there and North was performing her song."
Kardashian's appearance did come just days after her eldest daughter took to the stage during her dad's listening party to announce she's been working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.
While the mom-of-four wasn't in the audience at that specific show, her outing on Tuesday night seemed to show she was supportive of North following in her father's footsteps — at least in terms of the music industry.
North's album announcement received a divided reaction from social media users, though many were mostly concerned with the 10-year-old's choice in the record's name despite it appearing to pay homage to West's debut album, The College Dropout, as Q Magazine previously reported.
"This is a weird album title though. Why will a young girl of this age already dropping out of school? This can only be through bad parenting," a critic complained via X earlier this week, while another snubbed, "she's way too young. Pls [sic] how old is the girl."