Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shockingly Hang Out at Rapper's Album Listening Party: Photos

A day no one ever saw coming. Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were spotted together for the very first time.

Kanye West's ex-wife — with whom he shares four kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — made a shocking appearance at her ex-husband's Vultures 2 album listening party in San Francisco, Calif., where she casually stood side by side with the rapper's new wife, Bianca Censori.