Kim Kardashian Fans Are Convinced the Reality Star Is Working With Meghan Markle on New Project
Meghan Markle is set to become a royal turned SKIMS model, according to Kim Kardashian fans. The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her new brand, American Riviera Orchard, and Kardashian enthusiasts believe the two California natives are working on a project together.
“See this [little] joke is only possible bc she either never bothered to or long gave up on ingratiating with the royal family and prob has/would prefer to have a vibe with Meghan anyway," MJ Corey, also known as Kardashian Kolloquium, shared in an Instagram post. "I am really wondering if/when THAT SKIMS campaign is nigh (Meghan I mean)."
Corey's prediction occurred shortly after the businesswoman said she was "on my way to go find Kate" after the Princess of Wales began to trend online as she recovers from surgery.
“Oh it’s happening SOON. The Markles were just skiing with Corey [Gamble],” one fan commented about Kris Jenner's boyfriend.
Although Kardashian often features A-listers in her loungewear ads, one person thinks the two women will work together to promote their humanitarian efforts.
“Not sure if she would with Kim," someone penned. "I could see her collabing on prison reform or on her 'Archetypes' podcast. I think she wouldn’t collaborate on retail products.”
The Suits star hasn't commented on her relationship with Kardashian, but Prince Harry was recently spotted skiing with Kris Jenner's beau, Corey Gamble.
"Harry had been hitting the slopes with Gamble, as well as Bumble dating app billionaire Whitney Wolfe, 34, and her husband, Michael Herd, whom she met on a previous skiing trip," royal commentator Richard Eden wrote in an article.
OK! previously reported sources close to the Kardashians hinted at Meghan and Harry working with Jenner after they were branded as "grifters" by a Spotify executive.
"If they go down that route, they die a little, they undermine the glamour that went with them when they first burst onto the scene," the source told a publication.
"Why wouldn't you go to one of the most successful brands in existence in pursuit of building your own narrative? It's not a stupid idea," they added.
In 2023, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, attended a This Is About Humanity event, and the social worker was photographed alongside Kardashian and Jenner.
"It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle," the source admitted at the time. "It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon."
"Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative," they added.
Despite Kardashian's global influence, a source wondered if her reputation would be good for the former blogger's brand.
“Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family are an entertainment juggernaut. Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks,” the insider said.
“Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they explained. “If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work.”
