Is Kim Kardashian on Ozempic? Fans Debate Whether She's Using a Weight Loss Drug or 'Finally Aging'
What's going on with Kim Kardashian's face?
The reality star sparked speculation from social media users after filming an up close and personal TikTok video for her brand SKKN by Kim on Tuesday, March 12.
In the clip, the reality star hopped on the "what's in my bag" trend — though she decided to call it a "purse tour" — and shared which items she keeps inside of her bag.
Kardashian used a Balenciaga bag for the video, which caused controversy in itself, as the 43-year-old continuously faces backlash for supporting the designer brand after their 2022 holiday campaign was deemed "pedophilic."
The SKIMS founder, who sported a casual gray T-shirt to film the video, dug through the netted tote bag and pulled out a variety of items — many of which were self-promotion for her makeup and skincare products.
At one point during the TikTok, the mom-of-four whipped out a camera before teasing fans about what content was on the device.
- Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner By Using Her Products In 'Bad Makeup' TikTok — Watch
- Kim Kardashian Rocks Bra Top and Miniskirt in Las Vegas After Attending Super Bowl Parties With New Flame Odell Beckham Jr.: Photos
- 'Do You Think This Looks Good?': Kim Kardashian Sparks Backlash For Selling 'Cheap' & 'Shapeless' Skims Valentine's Day Lingerie
"I don’t know if I want you guys to see this," Kardashian admitted, as she only shared one snap of her wearing a cowboy hat.
"Just pics from Vegas," the socialite continued in reference to her recent trip to Sin City during Super Bowl weekend last month, when she was notably spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr., for the very first time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Don’t wanna scroll too much in there," Kardashian coyly added.
In the comments section of the post, social media users couldn't help but share their thoughts after many seemed surprised by the noticeable smile lines and seemingly over-filled cheek bones Kardashian displayed during the video.
"She’s starting to really age! I always thought she looked so young for her age but the Ozempic is definitely aging her fast," one troll snubbed, accusing the reality star of using the weight-loss enhancing drug — which can cause skin sag on a person's face and increase the appearance of aging and wrinkles.
"LOOKS LIKE THE OZEMPIC HAS BEEN WORKING 🥰," a second user exclaimed, as a third stated, "she’s finally aging," and a fourth shocked viewer admitted, "she looks so old omg."
A few fans noticed Kardashian trying to hide photos from her weekend in Vegas with the NFL athlete, with one writing, "don't be shy show us the pics with Odell 👀," and another adding, "Kim we already know Odell Beckham Jr. is on your camera roll 😂😂. Just share it girl."