Chrissy Teigen 'Livid' With John Legend for Messing Up 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Live Stream
Chrissy Teigen is not having it with John Legend messing up her Vanderpump Rules time!
As the Cravings author settled in with a group of friends to watch part two of the highly anticipated reunion on Wednesday, May 31, The Voice coach apparently caused a technical difficulty that interrupted the high stakes drama of Scandoval — and Teigen was not happy.
"@chrissyteigen absolutely livid with @johnlegend for messing up the Vanderpump reunion stream," the model's friend Patrick Johnson shared to his Instagram Story, an upload Teigen later reposted. In the snap, you can see the disgruntled mama wrapped in a blanket as she sits in front of the television.
In other videos shared to her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old could be seen enjoying pizza with her girlfriends as they all got cozy in the living room while enjoying the most anticipated reality TV event of the year.
The mother-of-three has been a very big VPR fan for years and even appeared on Watch What Happens Live the night after the groundbreaking finale to give her thoughts on the affair Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss engaged in behind Ariana Madix's back.
"I don't know. It was icky," Teigen said during her Thursday, May 19, appearance of the chemistry between the TomTom co-founder and the former beauty queen. "And then they're like, 'let's not kiss. The cameras are here.' But you could see it between them. And it was weird seeing them together. For sure."
When Andy Cohen questioned her about whether or not she thought Tom Schwartz was used as a decoy for Sandoval and Leviss' affair, she stated, "I don't think Schwartz was ever attracted to Raquel. I think he did all this for a big cover-up, so I think he knows more than he's letting on."
Teigen was even more blunt when talking about Madix and Sandoval's huge blowout tiff. "It's quiet, quiet, quiet, and then explosive. It's exactly how I fight," she said of the Something About Her co-founder's demeanor.