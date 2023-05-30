Lala Kent Drags 'VPR' Costar Tom Sandoval for Public Phone Call With Raquel Leviss: 'Look at This Clown'

The Give Them Lala author took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 29, to post the photo a fan snapped of Sandoval on a plane chatting it up with the former beauty queen — whom he cheated on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with — on speaker phone.

“Look at this clown,” Kent began in the caption referencing Sandoval. “Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f***** up and bang his Side Chicks. Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex.”