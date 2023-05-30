Lala Kent Drags 'VPR' Costar Tom Sandoval for Public Phone Call With Raquel Leviss: 'Look at This Clown'
Just like she promised — she's coming for you Sandoval!
Lala Kent continued her iconic take-down of Tom Sandoval from the Vanderpump Rules reunion to social media as she roasted the disgraced TomTom cofounder for his public phone call with Raquel Leviss while boarding a flight.
The Give Them Lala author took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 29, to post the photo a fan snapped of Sandoval on a plane chatting it up with the former beauty queen — whom he cheated on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with — on speaker phone.
“Look at this clown,” Kent began in the caption referencing Sandoval. “Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f***** up and bang his Side Chicks. Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex.”
"He's also making sure he maintains his energy supply," she continued. "He's got to keep her where he needs her. He's fully plugged into her and she thinks it's because she's loved, and cared about by him... Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist 🔌"
The "Feelin' You" singer's rampage comes as the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman was spotted with influencer Karlee Hale as reports surfaced that he and Leviss were no longer moving forward in their relationship.
- Lala Kent Declares She Wants 'No Partner' in Life While Commenting on Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Split: 'I Don’t Like Liabilities'
- Lala Kent Trolls 'Sick' Raquel Leviss For 'Acting' Like Ariana Madix's Friend During Affair With Tom Sandoval
- Scheana Shay Denies Best Friends Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Almost Got Physical At 'VPR' Reunion: 'Stay Tuned'
As OK! reported, Sandoval and the 28-year-old allegedly threw in the towel on their torrid love affair. "Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her," an insider spilled about the alleged break up.
In March, it was revealed that Sandoval and Leviss were having a months-long affair behind the Something About Her cofounder's back, leading Madix and Sandoval to end their relationship after nine years together.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***ed her," Madix revealed during her recent "Call Her Daddy" podcast interview about what she later found out about her boyfriend and best friend's betrayal.