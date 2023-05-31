Peter Madrigal Says Lala Kent and Ariana Madix Should Not Have Spoken Back to Lisa Vanderpump at 'VPR' Reunion: 'That Doesn't Make Any Sense'
Peter Madrigal is standing up for his longtime boss Lisa Vanderpump.
During Madrigal's appearance on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of the "Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star confessed he was surprised by the way Lala Kent and Ariana Madix were pushing back on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum after she gave some leniency to Tom Sandoval at the show's bombshell reunion.
"You don't speak back to Lisa Vanderpump," the longtime SUR manager said. "I don't care. Lisa put everybody on the map. Why would you talk back to Lisa? Like, that doesn't make any sense to me."
During part one of the shocking Season 10 reunion, the Give Them Lala author refused to back down to Vanderpump after she told Kent that categorizing Sandoval as "dangerous" was a bit dramatic given that all he did was hide an affair. Despite getting blowback from the rest of the cast and Bravo fans, Madrigal sided with the restaurateur.
"Do I think Tom Sandoval is dangerous? I don't think he's a danger to me," Madrigal noted. "I don't think so. He did make a brutal mistake. I'll never trust that guy. But do I think he's dangerous? In what way? Do you think he's going to come and punch me?"
"He's a manipulator. But as long as you know that he's dangerous in a manipulative kind of way — that makes people look at him like, 'Okay, well, I gotta be careful with this guy,'" he added.
- Andy Cohen Asks Online Trolls to Stop Hating on Tom Sandoval Despite 'VPR' Star's 'Asinine' Affair: 'He Didn't Kill Anyone'
- Lala Kent Drags 'VPR' Costar Tom Sandoval for Public Phone Call With Raquel Leviss: 'Look at This Clown'
- Scheana Shay Doesn’t Think Lisa Vanderpump 'Had a Clue' About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During the first part of the highly anticipated special, Madix made it clear to Vanderpump that although she will always have love for her, she may distance herself if she remains close to the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras star, who the mother-of-two co-owns hotspot TomTom with.