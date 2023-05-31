Peter Madrigal Says Lala Kent and Ariana Madix Should Not Have Spoken Back to Lisa Vanderpump at 'VPR' Reunion: 'That Doesn't Make Any Sense'

"You don't speak back to Lisa Vanderpump," the longtime SUR manager said. "I don't care. Lisa put everybody on the map. Why would you talk back to Lisa? Like, that doesn't make any sense to me."

During part one of the shocking Season 10 reunion, the Give Them Lala author refused to back down to Vanderpump after she told Kent that categorizing Sandoval as "dangerous" was a bit dramatic given that all he did was hide an affair. Despite getting blowback from the rest of the cast and Bravo fans, Madrigal sided with the restaurateur.