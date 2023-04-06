Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval Had A 'One Night' Stand Before 'Emotional Affair' Began, Tom Schwartz Reveals
Tom Schwartz is finally giving fans the answers they want!
During the 40-year-old's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 5, he dished when his bestie Tom Sandoval, 40, and Raquel Leviss, 28, started seeing one another.
“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear,” Schwartz stated. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel."
“I was flabbergasted, but I’m not surprised because I think there’s a lot of people out there who knew it was an open secret,” Schwartz claimed.
“Tom kind of got flagrant. He was brazen after he told me he was in love. It was like a release for him,” Schwartz continued, claiming that he had to tell people Sandoval and his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, were on the rocks.
Schwartz noted that his bestie promised him he was "going to do the right thing" and he had a "game plan."
However, Schwartz got stuck in the middle, as rumors swirled he was the one hooking up with Leviss for a while until the truth came out.
“He’s like a shell of himself. He’s not realizing the negative impact this has had on his other ventures. Businesses, bars, the band,” he said. “He took advantage of my kindness and put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake. I think — Tom has ADHD – and honestly, he became obsessed. He is notorious for having an obsession.”
- Scheana Shay Denies Best Friends Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Almost Got Physical At 'VPR' Reunion: 'Stay Tuned'
- Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating On Ariana Madix With Raquel Leviss: 'Hindsight's Always 20/20'
- Andy Cohen Jokingly Asks Tom Schwartz If He Was 'Silent Or Silenced' When Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Romance Began
As for where Sandoval and Leviss' relationship will go, it seems like they're in it for the long haul — for now.
“Raquel is Tom’s heroin,” Schwartz said, adding that he's "addicted" to Leviss. “It’s an infatuation of infatuations.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After the affair was exposed, Leviss and Sandoval both made public statements about the ordeal.
“Hindsight’s always 20/20,” Sandoval told a photographer at the end of March of how he handled everything.