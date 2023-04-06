Tom Schwartz's Ex Katie Maloney Fires Back After He Insists Pal Tom Sandoval Needs A Hug After Scandal: 'READ THE ROOM!!!'
Katie Maloney is not having it! After her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, defended his pal Tom Sandoval for going behind Ariana Madix's back and hooking up with costar Raquel Leviss, she took to social media to share her thoughts.
"Anything else you want to say?" Andy Cohen asked Schwartz, 40, during his Wednesday, April 5, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don't love me right now, but I still love you. But also Tom, I know the whole world hates you, but I am not going to abandon you, old buddy. I am not going to abandon you. He knows he's a monster for what he did, and if you see him, maybe give him a hug, even if he doesn't deserve it. Give him a hug, he's down bad," he replied.
However, the brunette beauty, 36, who split from Schwartz in 2022, couldn't believe her ex's answer. "You’re the only that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!" she replied via Twitter.
Of course, other people applauded Maloney for not staying married to Schwartz.
One person wrote, "Katie… you deserve a medal for putting up with him for so long," while another said, "Gahhhhhh. I stan petty Katie."
A third person added, "You always deserved better than him and I am so glad you were able to get to a place where you could see that and choose yourself. that takes strength, especially after so long together."
As OK! previously reported, Schwartz gave more details about when Sandoval and Leviss got together behind Madix's back.
“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear,” Schwartz stated. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel."
“I was flabbergasted, but I’m not surprised because I think there’s a lot of people out there who knew it was an open secret,” Schwartz claimed.