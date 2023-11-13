OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoNEWS

Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Attending Star-Studded Gala: Photo

chrissy teigen laughs off major wardrobe malfunction while attending star studded gala photo
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 13 2023, Updated 10:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us!

While Chrissy Teigen looked picture perfect on the red carpet at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala, she revealed via Instagram that her dress' back zipper wound up coming apart once inside the event.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen
Source: mega

Chrissy Teigen got all dolled up for the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala, which raised over $12 million for children in need.

The model, 37, had a friend snap a photo of the mishap, which showed Teigen bending down to show a huge gap in her black gown that was only fastened at the top.

"Oh lol," she quipped of the incident, refusing to take it too seriously.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/instgram

The model brushed off her zipper breaking while at the party.

Beforehand, the mom-of-four stunned at the Saturday, November 11, fundraiser, where she donned a black gown that featured large black, gold and silver 3D flower details in the pattern of a sash.

The Cravings cookbook author accessorized with black strappy heels and a gold clutch.

Husband John Legend, 44, didn't come out for the West Hollywood shindig, though plenty of other celebs did, such as Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Hyland.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen
Source: mega

Teigen and John Legend married in 2013 and share four kids.

Legend and his wife have been busier than ever this year after welcoming two babies: in January, Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti, and in June, a surrogate welcomed their son Wren.

The pair decided to try themselves and through a surrogate in tandem since Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion in 2020 while pregnant with their son Jack.

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Despite the chaos of having two babies at once, The Voice star insisted they're happier than ever.

"Well, you know, it was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was you know the older kids getting used to having babies around," he told a news outlet of their daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5. "They're such good older siblings and we have a lot of fun. It's just more love and more joy in the house, honestly."

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen
Source: @johnlegend/instagram

An insider said having four kids had always been Teigen's dream.

The parents-of-four have also found time to celebrate their relationship, as over the summer, they threw a bash for their 10-year wedding anniversary and renewed their vows.

The EGOT winner said there was no doubt in his mind that he and Teigen wanted their kids present for the soirée in Italy.

"It was just us having a party and a celebration, and they were a part of all of it," the singer explained. "We didn't let our guests bring their kids, but we wanted our kids to be there. It really made a big difference for us."

Article continues below advertisement

"The biggest difference we felt between the wedding and the anniversary party was really the presence of our children," Legend said of the event, which took place at the same spot they tied the knot at in 2013. "We got pretty emotional just seeing them there."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.