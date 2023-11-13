Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Attending Star-Studded Gala: Photo
Wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us!
While Chrissy Teigen looked picture perfect on the red carpet at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala, she revealed via Instagram that her dress' back zipper wound up coming apart once inside the event.
The model, 37, had a friend snap a photo of the mishap, which showed Teigen bending down to show a huge gap in her black gown that was only fastened at the top.
"Oh lol," she quipped of the incident, refusing to take it too seriously.
Beforehand, the mom-of-four stunned at the Saturday, November 11, fundraiser, where she donned a black gown that featured large black, gold and silver 3D flower details in the pattern of a sash.
The Cravings cookbook author accessorized with black strappy heels and a gold clutch.
Husband John Legend, 44, didn't come out for the West Hollywood shindig, though plenty of other celebs did, such as Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Hyland.
Legend and his wife have been busier than ever this year after welcoming two babies: in January, Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti, and in June, a surrogate welcomed their son Wren.
The pair decided to try themselves and through a surrogate in tandem since Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion in 2020 while pregnant with their son Jack.
Despite the chaos of having two babies at once, The Voice star insisted they're happier than ever.
"Well, you know, it was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was you know the older kids getting used to having babies around," he told a news outlet of their daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5. "They're such good older siblings and we have a lot of fun. It's just more love and more joy in the house, honestly."
The parents-of-four have also found time to celebrate their relationship, as over the summer, they threw a bash for their 10-year wedding anniversary and renewed their vows.
The EGOT winner said there was no doubt in his mind that he and Teigen wanted their kids present for the soirée in Italy.
"It was just us having a party and a celebration, and they were a part of all of it," the singer explained. "We didn't let our guests bring their kids, but we wanted our kids to be there. It really made a big difference for us."
"The biggest difference we felt between the wedding and the anniversary party was really the presence of our children," Legend said of the event, which took place at the same spot they tied the knot at in 2013. "We got pretty emotional just seeing them there."