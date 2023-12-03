Chrissy Teigen Claims She Saw Late Baby Jack While Doing Ketamine Therapy on Her 38th Birthday
On Saturday, December 2, Chrissy Teigen revealed details of her unusual birthday celebration, which included drug use.
“I had a really nice birthday. Went to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried,” she explained, referencing her and husband John Legend’s baby Jack, whom they lost in 2020.
“Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend 💗,” she concluded, mentioning her kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and infants Esti and Wren.
Along with the message about her day, the mother-of-four uploaded a series of photos, including her and her friends at lunch, her on the couch with her kids and a snap of Legend planting a kiss on her cheek.
Despite the adorable pictures, many followers couldn’t help but focus on the model’s use of ketamine.
“Ketamine?! Normalizing a schedule III treatment resistant depression medication as part of your birthday celebration??!” one person said, while a second wondered about Teigen’s trip, asking, “But what did the penguin say?”
Others expressed their confusion, saying, “What the f--- is a ketamine treatment?” and “Huh???? Isn’t ketamine a horse tranquilizer 👀.”
Additionally, some users commented on the cookbook author’s slim figure, as they speculated she might be using a weight loss drug.
“Another one on Ozempic 😮,” one person wrote, while a second penned, “Ozempic working overtime in Hollywood.”
As OK! previously reported, in September 2020, Teigen shared a heartbreaking post about the loss of her and Legend’s child.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she added.
“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” Teigen concluded.