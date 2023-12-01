John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Look Loved-Up During Night Out After Singer Praised His Wife in Sweet Birthday Post: Photos
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen lived it up during parents' night out!
The "All of Me" vocalist, 44, and the Cravings author, 38, stepped out to celebrate the opening of the Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Holiday House in Los Angeles, Calif., sponsored by Avaline, while taking a night off from taking care of their four children, Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 10 months, and Wren, 5 months.
Teigen stunned in a floral and white mini dress adorned with a bow on the shoulder as Legend rocked a salmon two-piece suit for the occasion.
It's been a big week for the adorable family, as the model celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday, November 30. The "Save Room" artist paid tribute to Teigen in a glowing Instagram post, praising the mother of his children.
"Happy Birthday to my lover, best friend and partner in everything! I'm so grateful you were born. So happy that we found each other 17 years ago. So in love with you and the big, beautiful family we've built together. Let's grow old and celebrate so many more birthdays together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he penned alongside heartwarming photos.
The happy pair recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a romantic gathering in Italy. "It was just us having a party and a celebration, and they were a part of all of it," Legend said in a recent interview of having all their kiddos present to honor their love.
"We didn't let our guests bring their kids, but we wanted our kids to be there. It really made a big difference for us," he explained. "The biggest difference we felt between the wedding and the anniversary party was really the presence of our children. We got pretty emotional just seeing them there."
As OK! previously reported, the cookbook author gave birth to their youngest daughter, Esti, only months before they welcomed their son, Wren, via surrogate. "It was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was, you know, the older kids getting used to having babies around," The Voice coach explained.
"Especially Miles. It took him a second to get used to not being the baby anymore," Legend revealed of his oldest son. "But he's really grown into being a really great older brother, and Luna's a wonderful older sister. They love holding their little siblings, they love just playing with them, and they're embracing the big sister and big brother role very well."