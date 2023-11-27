Chrissy Teigen Jokes About How Hard It Was to Get Her 2 Babies to Pose Together in Cute Photo
Twice as nice!
Chrissy Teigen wrapped up the holiday weekend by uploading a new photo of her and John Legend's two youngest tots.
"Level of photo difficulty — 1000," the model quipped of managing to get both of her little ones — son Wren, 5 months, and daughter Esti, 10 months — to look at the camera at the same time.
"They are both so dang cute! All of your kids are," one fan commented on the post, also referring to their two older kids, Miles, 5, and Luna, 7.
"Too much cutenesss," pal Jen Atkin said, while another fan penned, "I know you're tired but this has to be the best thing in the world at the same time."
As OK! reported, while the model, 37, gave birth to Esti, their surrogate birthed Wren. The couple decided to try multiple routes to welcome another child after the Cravings cookbook author had to undergo a life-saving abortion in 2020.
While the spouses were over the moon to expand their family, The Voice star, 44, admitted in a past interview that it took some time for their kids to get used to the new dynamic.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," the musician noted. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
"They're really taking to it well now," the EGOT winner added. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
The father-of-four also gave an update on the babies themselves.
"Honestly, it's been a lot more joy and energy in the house. It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart," he explained. "Esti is already close to walking. Wren is still not crawling yet. Just seeing them growing up, it's exciting and fun. We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun."
The singer wasn't afraid to admit that he and Teigen have plenty of help when it comes to raising their pack.
"There’s so much that I delegate so that I can focus on making music and performing live," he shared. "Of course, we have help with the kids — nannies, and my mother-in-law lives with us — but we try to focus on what really matters and focus on being where we need to be at the right moments to really enjoy our lives with our kids and make the most of our work life."