Oh Mama! Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Baby Bump While Cooking Shirtless
Nothing like some mother-daughter bonding time! Glowing Chrissy Teigen offered a glimpse of her growing baby bump while cooking a delicious fruit salad with her mom, Vilailuck — although the pregnant bombshell admitted she let her mama do most of the work.
"Ok, I said I was gonna help, but once you see mom’s knife skills (using our new set in mandarin!) you’ll understand why I just had her do it all! Thank you knife ninja," the pregnant cooking queen captioned the video, posted Thursday, September 29, of the duo chopping pineapple in her kitchen.
As her mom showed off her talented cutting techniques, Teigen — stunning in a black sports bra and matching bottoms — displayed her natural beauty while providing a glimpse of her growing belly.
Fans immediately took to the comments section to gush over the model, with one user writing, "love and admire the relationship you two have 🤍."
"Hi Chrissy, is this what they mean by pregnancy glow?" asked another admirer. "Your whole body is absolutely glowing, what products are you using on your body at the moment? Thank you!"
The love for Teigen continued with comments such as, "wow that looks amazing and I must say you look stunning," as well as, "belly looks beautiful too 😍."
Teigen's wholesome video baring her baby bump comes just two weeks after she heartbreakingly revealed her miscarriage with son Jack actually was actually a "life-saving abortion."
“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen author — who also shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with Legend — revealed. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”
The pregnant mama's husband, John Legend, also recently touched on the loss of their child while discussing their excitement over the newest addition to their family.
"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," The EGOT winner said in a recent interview."But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."
Teigen and Legend announced in September 2020 that they lost their son Jack in a miscarriage, with the lovebirds revealing nearly two years later that they were expecting again.