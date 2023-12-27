Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Possibly Having Baby No. 5 With John Legend
Is Chrissy Teigen open to expanding her and John Legend's brood?
On the night of Tuesday, December 26, the mom-of-four mentioned the idea when she posted a conversation between herself and a friend on her Instagram Stories.
"Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send to me if I ever say I want a 5th," she penned. "Chrissy you cannot have a 5th."
The next post was a screenshot of text messages between the model, 38, and pal Yashar Ali, in which they discussed the meaning of the phrase "a punish."
"What's a punish? If a person is a punish," she asked her friend. "They like to be punished? Or they punish."
"It means a difficult person to deal with. Annoying, painful," Ali replied, to which Teigen quipped, "Oh my god way off lol."
"Like you could say to me 'Yashar, when you think you know everything you're such a punish,'" Ali wrote as an example. "Or I could say to you 'Chrissy, when you don't let people take care of you or do nice things for you, you're such a punish.'"
The Cravings cookbook author didn't elaborate on the post or whether one of her kids was causing trouble.
Earlier this year, Legend, 44, said it took some time for daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, to get used to their little siblings, Wren and Esti.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," he said in an interview. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
"They're really taking to it well now. I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up," the "All of Me" crooner continued. "They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
Legend said there's "been a lot more joy and energy in the house" since Teigen welcomed daughter Esti in January and their surrogate gave birth to son Wren in June.
"It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart," he gushed. "We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun."
While the pair certainly have their hands full, Teigen previously revealed they have her mother and a nanny to rely on.
"I have lots of help and I also do a lot!" she told a fan who asked how she balances it all. "But also I CAN do a lot because of the help!"