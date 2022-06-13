Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend Over 'Romantic Moment' With Pal Jen Atkin

The duo shared the devastating news on social media, choosing to post photos from the hospital room. Though some people thought the situation was too intimate to be publicized, Legend has no regrets over the decision.

"It was raw, sharing our experience. I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened," he explained. "Also, we found out how many other families have gone through this. It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren't alone."