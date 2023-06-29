Christie Brinkley, 69, Trolls 'Wrinkle Brigade' After Receiving Criticism Over Selfie
Christie Brinkley won't let the haters get the last word.
Despite being known as one of the most beautiful people in the world, the 69-year-old has had to deal with the rath of online haters.
After posting a stunning selfie with the caption, "Downtown Girl," seemingly a nod to her ex-husband Billy Joel’s hit song, "Uptown Girl," on Wednesday, June 28, she updated the caption to address the online trolls in her comments section.
"Update: Whoa Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities' pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to to critique," she penned. "It must be some form of compensation for something they are lacking. But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable."
The blonde bombshell continued: "Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls. PS I don’t have hair on my chest obviously ( I thought!) I phone has a tendency to create weird things in the shadow. But so what if I did? Have a great day My Friends!"
This was far from the first time Brinkley has discussed her appearance, with her previously reflecting on her body image fears after being on the cover of Cosmopolitan's June 1977 issue.
"They did not have retouching back then so they really perfected the make up and every strand of hair. I remember I was worried that I looked fat," she recalled alongside a photo of the magazine cover. "I'm so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter."
Brinkley pointed out that despite there being more of an acceptance of varying body types in today's society, "Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don’t measure up."
"I was one of them. I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time," she candidly shared in her January 2020 post. "If only the perspective we gain with age that alleviates the worries, could be passed on and absorbed by the younger generation ...but I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a giant step in the right direction."