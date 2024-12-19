Christina Aguilera Stuns as She Poses Topless for Her 44th Birthday: Photo

As OK! previously reported, blonde beauty, who is engaged to Matthew Rutler, has been making headlines for her slimmed-down physique as of late.

On Thursday, November 21, the singer attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for H&M’s flagship store reopening. However, the noticeable changes in her face and figure were hard to miss.

"NEW YORK CITY I'M HERE. I have a special surprise for you. I'm going to be at the new H&M store grand opening in Times Square today @ noon. I want to meet you all, see you soon," she wrote ahead of the shindig.