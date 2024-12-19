Christina Aguilera Stuns as She Poses Topless for Her 44th Birthday: Photo
Christina Aguilera decided to strip down for her big day.
In new photos, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, December 18, Aguilera looked gorgeous as she went topless — but opted for only skimpy shorts and heels. "Birthday Suit #44," the singer, 44, captioned the shot.
Of course, people went crazy over the stunning snaps. One person wrote, "Happy bday QUEEN ❤️ love u," while another added, "Oh honey that are not doing like you!!! Fabulous! Happy Birthday Queen ✨🤩😍🥳."
A third person added, "omg… happy bday Queen ❤️❤️ Hawt hawt picture as always."
As OK! previously reported, blonde beauty, who is engaged to Matthew Rutler, has been making headlines for her slimmed-down physique as of late.
On Thursday, November 21, the singer attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for H&M’s flagship store reopening. However, the noticeable changes in her face and figure were hard to miss.
"NEW YORK CITY I'M HERE. I have a special surprise for you. I'm going to be at the new H&M store grand opening in Times Square today @ noon. I want to meet you all, see you soon," she wrote ahead of the shindig.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The mom-of-two turned heads when she sorted a black shirt tucked into a shiny, high-waisted gold micro shorts from the brand. She also wore a black velvet coat, which she left unbuttoned.
Some were shocked by the star's youthful appearance, with one writing, "But who is this surgeon doing plastic on these celebrities that were looking haggard to now looking so good and young have y'all seen Lindsay Lohan, Christina Aguilera and Demi Moore??" while another said, "Christina Aguilera found the time machine!"
A third user added: "I gotta take a moment to put the stan wars behind us and actually appreciate how good Christina Aguilera has been looking omg."
Though the "Genie in a Bottle" songstress hasn't commented on how she lost the weight, she previously spoke about her changing physique.
“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she explained in an interview with Glamour. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”
“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion," she added. "I'm not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business.”