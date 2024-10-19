Christina Aguilera Is 'Constantly Showing Off Her Body and Parading in Skintight Clothes' After Dramatic Weight Loss: Source
If you've got it, flaunt it!
Though some fans think Christina Aguilera has dropped too much weight, a source said the singer is excited to continue buying new skin-baring threads.
"Christina’s all about looking as s--- as she can these days," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "She’s constantly showing off her body and parading around in skin tight clothes."
The mom-of-two, 43, hasn't revealed how she lost the extra pounds, though some fans have accused her of using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.
Without denying or confirming the gossip, the blonde beauty discussed body image and the struggles she's endured over the years in a recent magazine interview.
"When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker,’" Aguilera explained to Glamour of how people criticized her. "Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"
The "Candyman" crooner hopes to teach her children — she shares daughter Summer Rain, 10, with fiancé Matt Rutler and son Max, 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman — to be confident no matter their size.
"Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through. And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again. … You just want the best for your kids," Aguilera explained.
"I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world," the superstar continued. “But they have to learn their own lessons.”
These days, "I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion," the Mickey Mouse Club alum declared. "I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."
When it comes to using facial fillers, the singer said she has utilized beauty treatments before, but she doesn't want to freeze her face and isn't trying to stop herself from aging.
"I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," she said in another chat. "I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."
