Christina Aguilera Avoids Answering Whether Britney Spears Reached Out to Her Ahead of Pop Star's Memoir Release
Christina Aguilera may be hoping she doesn't get a starring role in Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir.
During the music icon's Monday, October 16, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aguilera was asked if she knows whether or not she'll be featured in her fellow '90s pop star's upcoming book, The Woman in Me after the two grew up together while starring on the Mickey Mouse Club.
"Dude, I don't know. I don't know," the "Beautiful" vocalist told Jimmy Kimmel, making it clear that Spears did not reach out. "Am I hoping? I mean, I'm hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her and everything's beautiful. I think the future should be celebrated."
When the funny man pressed Aguilera on whether or not she wanted to be mentioned in the juicy read, she once again tried to stay coy. "Let's put it this way: I'd rather it be you than me. So hopefully you'll be in it. You'll make the book," the 42-year-old joked.
Spears, 41, and Aguilera were considered the "it" girls of their day and were often pitted against each other in the press. "When I was coming up, it was very obvious you know?" the Burlesque actress told Kimmel in 2018. "Me and Britney were definitely—there was a Britney-Christina considered rivalry thing."
"It's hard to hear yourself being called names," she said in a separate interview the same year. "I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It's like, if I'm going to be demure and innocent, that's okay. But if I'm going to just be myself, I'm trouble."
For the "Candyman" artist's sake, hopefully, the "Toxic" musician keeps her out of the page-turner. As OK! previously reported, in the book, Spears dropped the shocking secret that she underwent an abortion while dating fellow pop sensation Justin Timberlake — whom she dated from 1999 until 2002.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she penned in a sneak peek of the book — which will be released on October 24. "But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father," she explained.