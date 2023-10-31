Jamie Lynn Spears Bullied by Britney Fans After 'Liking' Christina Aguilera's Instagram Photo: 'She's Trying to Be Petty'

Others pointed out that Jamie Lynn recently "liked" an Instagram post by Christina Aguilera — who Britney had a tense relationship with in the past.

"Not Jamie Lynn," one person commented on a screenshot of celebrities who double-tapped the carousel of photos of the "Candyman" singer dressed up as Cher. Another critic pointed out she's been "liking xtina and *NSYNC IG for some time."

"I know this isn't an innocent 'like', she is trying to be petty ... Xtina u do not want this gal anywhere near u!" a separate follower penned, and another replied, "Jamie Lynn Spears... get a job, stay away from her."