Jamie Lynn Spears Bullied by Britney Fans After 'Liking' Christina Aguilera's Instagram Photo: 'She's Trying to Be Petty'
Jamie Lynn Spears has been facing backlash on social media since the release of her sister's tell-all memoir spilled details of their strained relationship.
Despite not posting on her X account, formerly known as Twitter, since 2020, Britney fans piled onto the comments sections and tagged Jamie Lynn's name in messages slamming the 32-year-old.
"You are a terrible sister. Idk how you sleep at night," one of the harsh comments read. "You are riding Britney's coat tails and you're still irrelevant!"
"YOURE SICK FOR WHAT YOU DID TO YOUR SISTER," a second user wrote.
Others pointed out that Jamie Lynn recently "liked" an Instagram post by Christina Aguilera — who Britney had a tense relationship with in the past.
"Not Jamie Lynn," one person commented on a screenshot of celebrities who double-tapped the carousel of photos of the "Candyman" singer dressed up as Cher. Another critic pointed out she's been "liking xtina and *NSYNC IG for some time."
"I know this isn't an innocent 'like', she is trying to be petty ... Xtina u do not want this gal anywhere near u!" a separate follower penned, and another replied, "Jamie Lynn Spears... get a job, stay away from her."
- 'This Is Evil': Jamie Lynn Spears Slammed for 'Nasty' Resurfaced Tweet Supporting Britney's Ex Justin Timberlake
- Britney Spears Fuels Social Media Feud With Jamie Lynn, Asks Sister Why She Would 'Lie' About Her & Make Her 'Look Bad': 'It's Kind Of Insane'
- Jamie Lynn Spears Not Going On A Book Tour After Claiming Tell-All Is 'Not About' Sister Britney Spears
This comes after the "Toxic" singer opened up on the complicated feelings she'd experienced when Christina posed with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for a cover of Rolling Stone in 2003.
"Him in a black tank top, looking at her with s--- eyes, her looking out at the camera, wearing a lace-up black shirt," Britney wrote in her newly-released memoir, The Woman in Me. "In that story, she said she thought Justin and I should get back together, which was just confusing, given how negative she’d been elsewhere."
"Even if they weren’t trying to be cruel, it felt like they were just pouring salt in the wound," she continued. "Why was it so easy for everyone to forget that I was a human being – vulnerable enough that these headlines could leave a bruise?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Christina recently sidestepped questions about whether she knew if she'd be featured in the memoir during an October 16 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"Dude, I don't know. I don't know," she told the host. "I mean, I'm hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her and everything's beautiful. I think the future should be celebrated."
"Let's put it this way," she added. "I'd rather it be you than me. So hopefully you'll be in it. You'll make the book."