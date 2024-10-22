Christina Aguilera Felt Like Her 'Voice Was Stifled' Early in Her Career Because There Was 'No Breathing Room': 'No Place for an Artist' 

“When I came into this business, there was a really big pop boom, and it was very specific what a label wanted a pop star to look like, to sound like. I wanted it so bad,” Aguilera recalled. “I felt like my voice was stifled. You’re going to have situations where you have no creative control or you’re in a position where your hands are tied."

"It’s just no place for an artist. When my hands feel too bound and I feel like there’s no breathing room, that’s when I start to suffer,” she added.