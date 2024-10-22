Christina Aguilera Felt Like Her 'Voice Was Stifled' Early in Her Career Because There Was 'No Breathing Room': 'No Place for an Artist'
In a candid interview with Rolling Stone on Monday, October 21, Christina Aguilera, 43, reflected on the challenges she faced as a young artist in the music industry.
Speaking with English singer-songwriter Raye, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer shared how the industry's rigid expectations affected her creative freedom during the early days of her career.
“When I came into this business, there was a really big pop boom, and it was very specific what a label wanted a pop star to look like, to sound like. I wanted it so bad,” Aguilera recalled. “I felt like my voice was stifled. You’re going to have situations where you have no creative control or you’re in a position where your hands are tied."
"It’s just no place for an artist. When my hands feel too bound and I feel like there’s no breathing room, that’s when I start to suffer,” she added.
During the conversation, the news outlet asked Aguilera if she had any advice for younger artists like Raye.
“I think she’s already ahead of the game, to be very honest with you,” Aguilera said.
She admired Raye's choice to perform barefoot, admitting, “I’ve already f----- up my legs and my feet so bad with all this high-heel nonsense. I f----- up the cartilage in my knee. I love that about you, though. I never had the balls to just do it. Those are the best when you just feel the floor underneath.”
Raye, who was recently tagged by Aguilera in her sultry tribute video to Marilyn Monroe, explained why she prefers to keep her toes covered.
“I feel like when I’m wearing shoes, I’m thinking about wearing shoes. Is that weird?” the "Oscar Winning Tears" singer, who won six Brit Awards in 2024, said in response to the blonde beauty's question.
The discussion then transition to vocal challenges they experienced, with Raye asking Aguilera about her most difficult performance.
- Christina Aguilera Spills Out of Her Dress in Revealing Video: Watch
- Christina Aguilera 'Stepped Up Her Workouts' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency, Singer 'Feels Stronger and Happier Than Ever'
- Christina Aguilera Is 'Constantly Showing Off Her Body and Parading in Skintight Clothes' After Dramatic Weight Loss: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
For Aguilera, that honor went to her rendition of “A Song for You” with Herbie Hancock.
“The arrangement was so intricate, so delicate and full of ad-libs. It was a lot to try and perfect that live,” she shared.
As for Raye, she recently opened up about the challenges of balancing fame with the intense demands of touring and performing.
Despite the pressures, she’s found an unexpected way to unwind — playing Mario Kart.
“I find games to just be like a very beautiful escape from your everyday life,” she shared with a publication. “I'm really one of those people who loves to hyper-focus on something, and when I'm playing a game, nothing else matters in that moment.”
“Almost every day, when I need to just turn off, I'm just playing a game, finding someone on tour who wants to play games with me. We have a console on the bus and we'll gather around,” the 26-year-old artist added, noting that this routine helps her maintain her mental well-being amidst the chaos of life on the road.
Raye talked to BBC about her hobby.