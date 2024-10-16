Christina Aguilera Spills Out of Her Dress in Revealing Video: Watch

The crooner addressed her changing figure over the years in an August interview with Glamour.

"When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker,’" Aguilera recalled. "Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

"I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on," she said. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."