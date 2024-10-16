or
Christina Aguilera Spills Out of Her Dress in Revealing Video: Watch

Christina Aguilera spilled out of her dress in revealing video she posted on Instagram.

Oct. 16 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Christina Aguilera turned up the heat on Tuesday, October 17, when she posted a sultry video on Instagram, paying tribute to the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

The homage included a daring moment where Aguilera, 43, accidentally spilled out of her dress, exposing a bare b-----, while sporting shoulder-length curls and a strapless, gem-studded outfit.

The video, shot on a lush patch of fake grass outside a grand mansion, was accompanied by a cheeky caption that read, "🍸🩶 @raye," tagging English singer Rachel Agatha, better known as Raye.

Christina Aguilera posted a video that accidentally showed her assetes.

Of course, the star's followers loved seeing her show off her sultry side. “Sabrina Carpenter at her 40s,” one follower quipped, while another gushed, “Omgggggg is gorgeoussssss 😍😍😍.”

One user marveled at the "Genie in A Bottle" singer's ageless appearance, writing, “Are Christina Aguilera's body cells frozen? She hasn't aged a day since her debut ❤️😍👑✨.”

While the video stirred excitement, the star's noticeable weight-loss has become a hot topic these past few weeks after she shared a video heading to the popular fitness class Barry’s while dressed in a form-fitting black suit.

A lot of fans have noticed the pop star's drastic weight-loss in these past few weeks.

Christina Aguilera

“I’m sorry I’m gonna probably get hate for this, but I think she’s too thin,” one user remarked, while another questioned, “Does she actually work out?”

Meanwhile, another added, “Way too skinny now!!! Looked much better with some weight on her IMO.”

The crooner addressed her changing figure over the years in an August interview with Glamour.

"When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker,’" Aguilera recalled. "Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

"I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on," she said. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."

Christina Aguilera recently celebrated 25 years in the music industry.

Despite the Ozempic accusations, Aguilera seems focused on celebrating a major milestone in her career — the 25th anniversary of her debut in the music industry.

Recently, she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “That’s a wrap! The next 25 years starts now 💛,” as she teased a new rendition of her classic hit “What a Girl Wants,” featuring Carpenter, 25, who called her "mom" in one video she posted in September.

“It’s been one week since the release of one of the most special projects I’ve ever been a part of. Thank you to everyone who played a part in this, from Ron Fair, Heather Holly, the Spotify team, Sabrina Carpenter, and mgk. Thank you all for putting so much love and care into making these songs even more meaningful than before,” she wrote, mentioning those who helped her with her special episode of Spotify Anniversaries, released on September 25.

Christina Aguilera has a new rendition of her 'What a Girl Wants' featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

“To my team, I feel like the luckiest girl in the WORLD every single day. The hard work you’ve put in to make this anniversary so special has never gone unnoticed and is always appreciated ...” the pop star added. “Thank you for giving me what a girl wants—not just today, but every day. I love you. 💕🥹”

