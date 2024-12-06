Christina Haack Cozies Up to New Man 4 Months After Split From Josh Hall: Photo
Looks like Christina Haack is having fun after her messy split!
The Christina on the Coast star shared a sweet moment with contractor Michael Lange, just four months after her estranged husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce.
In a December 4 Instagram Story, Haack posted a picture of herself and Lange at a garden center. She held onto her gardening gloves while her colleague had his arm around her waist.
“Putting in the work!” she captioned the snap.
Lange kept the playful vibe going, reposting the photo to his own account with the caption, “Shopping with the queen of HGTV.”
It seems the duo is spending plenty of time together — two days earlier, the Beach Bargains star praised the contractor on her social media for helping her decorate her home for the holidays.
“There are still good men left,” she gushed alongside a photo of Lange under her Christmas tree. “One of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11-foot tree into my home. Appreciate you @capa_a_general.”
The sweet post raised eyebrows, especially given the drama still brewing with her ex.
Haack and Hall, who tied the knot in 2022, have been locked in a heated divorce battle since July.
Without a prenup, things have been far from smooth. Haack has accused him of stealing money and slammed his request for $65,000 a month in spousal support.
A spokesperson for Hall hit back, calling her accusations “false and libelous” and criticizing her for airing their dirty laundry in public.
“This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it,” his rep stated.
Additionally, the HGTV icon recently put her $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse on the market, but her ex tried to block the sale, arguing he hadn’t signed off on it.
Despite the back-and-forth drama involving the property, a source revealed on Tuesday, December 3, that Haack has come out on top, as Realtor.com is reporting that the home is officially back on the market.
Adding fuel to the fire, Haack hinted that Hall won’t be part of her upcoming HGTV show, The Flip Off.
"It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him. So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way," she told ET in November. "This show would've been hard to film."
She even opened up about why their relationship didn't work out.
“When someone is insecure and doesn't like to watch you win,” she stated. “I feel like I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to look like that?”
This marks Haack’s third divorce.
She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two kids, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, and Ant Anstead, the father of her son Hudson, 5.
While things have been rocky with her exes, the blonde babe has since patched things up with both her two other exes, as she collaborated with both on The Flip Off.