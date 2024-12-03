Christina Haack Insists 'There Are Still Good Men Left' as She Continues Removing Ring Tattoo After Filing for Divorce From Josh Hall

"There are still good men left…one of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you @capa_a_general," she captioned a Monday, December 2, Instagram Story post of Lange, who has appeared on her shows before.

Hours later, the blonde beauty, 41, uploaded a photo of herself as she continued to erase the tattooed ring she got on her finger when she married now-estranged husband Josh Hall, 44.