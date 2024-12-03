Christina Haack Insists 'There Are Still Good Men Left' as She Continues Removing Ring Tattoo After Filing for Divorce From Josh Hall
Christina Anstead is keeping the faith!
Though the HGTV star no longer has a man around the house to help out with the heavy lifting, pal and colleague Michael Lange came to the rescue when she needed some assistance with her Christmas tree.
"There are still good men left…one of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you @capa_a_general," she captioned a Monday, December 2, Instagram Story post of Lange, who has appeared on her shows before.
Hours later, the blonde beauty, 41, uploaded a photo of herself as she continued to erase the tattooed ring she got on her finger when she married now-estranged husband Josh Hall, 44.
"4th round of tattoo removal," she wrote alongside the picture of her hand, tagging Dr. Jonathan Zelken.
Haack first filed for divorce from Hall in July, but since they didn't have a prenup, things have become messy. To start, the mother-of-three accused her ex of stealing money from her and claimed he was trying to prevent her from selling her Tennessee home.
"Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," the Flip or Flop alum wrote in a since-deleted social media post. "This is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual."
She went on to accuse him of "gold-digging."
In addition, Haack was reportedly outraged when Hall requested a hefty $65,000 per month in spousal support.
"She can’t believe that this is the same guy she thought she’d spend the rest of her life with," one source told a news outlet of the drama. "There’s no telling how low Josh will stoop to get her money."
Hall's spokesperson publicly denied her allegations, stating, "These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."
This is Haack's third divorce, having split from Ant Anstead, 45, in 2020 and Tarek El Moussa, 43, in 2017.
The home renovation expert shares son Hudson, 5, with Anstead and co-parents daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with El Moussa. Though she was once on bad terms with both of her former husbands, she's since repaired things and has even gone on to work with them.