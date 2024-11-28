Renée Zellweger 'Trusts' Boyfriend Ant Anstead as He Works Alongside Ex Christina Haack on Her New HGTV Show 'The Flip Off'
Can exes work together?
According to an insider, Renée Zellweger has expressed her concerns with boyfriend Ant Anstead filming his new show The Flip Off with ex Christina Haack.
“Renée trusts Ant,” a source says of the Oscar winner, 55, who was first romantically linked to Anstead in June 2021. “But she’s definitely wary of the situation.”
Haack, 41, and Anstead, 45, were married from 2018 to 2021 and they share one son, Hudson.
After the blonde beauty found herself in need of someone to fill the spot on the new show following her split from third husband Josh Hall — Anstead stepped in to make a buck.
“Ant understands Renée’s apprehension about his working with Christina,” the insider shared. “But it’s a paying job, and he’s assured her everything will be fine.”
Ahead of filming for the show, news broke that Anstead’s company Radford Motors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 22. While things with his business may not be going well, a source recently assured he and Zellweger couldn’t be happier together.
"They’re madly in love, and they want to make it official," an insider said of the pair, who may take the next step in their romance soon. "They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss."
"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there,” the source noted of their potential move. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."
- Has Christina Haack Warned Renée Zellweger About Ex Ant Anstead? 'He's Only Interested In One Thing: His Career,' Source Spills
- Ant Anstead Has 'Restored' Renée Zellweger's 'Faith In Love,' Oscar Winner 'Sure That He's The One'
- Renée Zellweger Reportedly 'Moving Things Into' Beau Ant Anstead's House, Mechanic 'Makes Her Feel Safe'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though the couple might want to get out of the U.S., the confidante noted Anstead has Hudson to keep in mind.
"Ant wasn’t able to take Hudson to Britain until last year because of custody restrictions, but now he can, so he and Renée will definitely be spending more time there," the insider said.
The source also noted how Zellweger is particularly enchanted by their romance.
"Renée’s friends believe this relationship is one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in. They’ve never seen her so at peace," they stated.
"They spend a lot of time at home, taking care of Hudson," the insider continued. "Occasionally, they’ll dress up and go out, but it’s usually for one of Ant’s auto events rather than a Hollywood party."
"Someone was throwing some sparkle dust over them," the source insisted. "Renée never thought she'd find love again, but then she found Ant and it really saved her life. He's opened another world for Renée.”
Life & Style reported on Zellweger's alleged feelings on Anstead's new job.