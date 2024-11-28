Renée Zellweger 'Trusts' Boyfriend Ant Anstead as He Works Alongside Ex Christina Haack on Her New HGTV Show 'The Flip Off'

Ahead of filming for the show, news broke that Anstead’s company Radford Motors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 22. While things with his business may not be going well, a source recently assured he and Zellweger couldn’t be happier together.

"They’re madly in love, and they want to make it official," an insider said of the pair, who may take the next step in their romance soon. "They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss."

"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there,” the source noted of their potential move. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."