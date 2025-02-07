or
BREAKING NEWS
Christina Haack Borrows Red Dress From Heather El Moussa for Glam Date at Mar-a-Lago With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca: Photos

Photo of Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca.
Source: @christinahaack/instagram

Christina Haack got all dolled up for a date night at Mar-a-Lago with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Christina Haack is clearly over hiding her relationship with new boyfriend Christopher Larocca!

On Thursday, February 6, the HGTV star uploaded photos from their glam date night, in which Haack rocked a gown she borrowed from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's wife, Heather El Moussa.

christina haack borrows dress heather el moussa boyfriend christopher larocca photos
Source: @christinahaack/instagram

Christina Haack borrowed a dress from Heather El Moussa for a date night with new boyfriend Christopher Larocca.

"Thanks for lending me the gorgeous dress @heatherreaelmoussa," she captioned one Instagram Story post, which showed Christina clad in a strapless red lacy frock, while Larocca wore all black except for his bright red tie. The two appeared to be at Mar-a-Lago for a Lunar New Year-themed bash.

The mom-of-three also posted a selfie with Larocca and Russell Brand, captioning it, "We finally got him to the Greek @russellbrand," referring to his flick Get Him to the Greek.

christina haack new boyfriend
Source: @christinahaack/instagram

The HGTV star posted photos from a party they attended at Mar-a-Lago.

In addition, the blonde beauty revealed they ran into author Tony Robbins at the party and took a photo with him.

Haack went Instagram official with Larocca on February 5, posting a picture where she was sitting on his lap while aboard a private jet.

"Some plane flights must be hard posted. 🛩️ 🐉," she captioned the cozy shot.

christina haack new boyfriend
Source: @christinahaack/instagram

Haack went Instagram official with the businessman on Wednesday, February 5.

The romance comes several months after she filed for divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

Christina opened up on the demise of her most recent marriage on The Flip Off, which she stars in alongside Tarek and Heather.

"I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better," she admitted of always jumping into a relationship. "I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right."

"I never wanted to get divorced. I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorced," the Christina on the Coast lead expressed. "So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either."

While she's not on good terms with Josh, she and Tarek mended ties to co-parent their two kids, which led to Christina forming a good friendship with Heather. She also made up with ex-husband Ant Anstead, who's the father of her son Hudson.

christina haack borrows dress heather el moussa boyfriend christopher larocca photos
Source: @jenniferhudsonshow/youtube

Haack stars on 'The Flip Off' with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather El Moussa.

Despite her three very public breakups, Christina confessed she's not against walking down the aisle again.

"I will always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually," she spilled in a recent interview. "But, not anytime soon."

However, she has some ground rules for herself, noting she wants to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years" to someone before they exchange vows.

