Christina Haack Borrows Red Dress From Heather El Moussa for Glam Date at Mar-a-Lago With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca: Photos

The romance comes several months after she filed for divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

Christina opened up on the demise of her most recent marriage on The Flip Off, which she stars in alongside Tarek and Heather.

"I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better," she admitted of always jumping into a relationship. "I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right."