Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Is 'Completely Smitten' With Her — and 'Vice Versa'

Christina Haack is 'completely smitten' with her new boyfriend, an insider said.

Jan. 18 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Christina Haack may be in the midst of a divorce from Josh Hall, but that isn’t stopping the reality starlet from moving on with her love life.

Josh Hall and Christina Haack are embroiled in a divorce.

According to a news report, a source dished Haack is “wasting no time getting her personal life on track,” as she’s dating Christopher Larocca.

“He’s divorced and raising a teenager with his ex-wife, and as far as I know, he’s completely smitten with Christina and vice versa," the insider added.

Those who think Haack may be moving too quickly shouldn't fear, though, as the source confirmed she will absolutely not “be rushing into another marriage.”

Josh Hall also has a new girlfriend.

The insider said people are “questioning the timeline of when she and Christopher started their romance.”

“Christina had a very tumultuous break up with Josh,” they continued. “She’s still going through it, but at the end of the day, she deserves happiness. And you have to give her credit for not giving up on love. She’s already told friends not to worry, she won’t be rushing into another marriage. She’s learned her lesson, now she says she wants to be engaged for at least five years.”

Christina Haack has been dating her boyfriend for a few months.

Haack and Larocca's relationship was first revealed by Daily Mail on January 10 when a source shared they had been together for “a few months.” “They’re always together and out and about around Newport,” the insider shared, adding, “They even have traveled abroad and visited other countries together.”

On July 16, 2024, Hall filed for divorce from Haack. He requested spousal support from her and took $35,000 of their shared income out of a joint account and put it into his personal account. While a judge forced Hall to put the money back, the couple have continued to battle it out.

Christina Haack put her house up for sale in 2024 — but then took it off the market.

One of their biggest conflicts has been over the sale of their home they shared together. Haack put it up on the market for $4.5 million on October 3, 2024, but Hall tried blocking the sale six days later, leading to the HGTV star taking the property off the market in November 2024.

For his part, Hall has moved on and is in a new relationship with Stephanie Gabrys.

Life and Style spoke to the first source.

