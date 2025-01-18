Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Is 'Completely Smitten' With Her — and 'Vice Versa'

According to a news report, a source dished Haack is “wasting no time getting her personal life on track,” as she’s dating Christopher Larocca.

“He’s divorced and raising a teenager with his ex-wife, and as far as I know, he’s completely smitten with Christina and vice versa," the insider added.

Those who think Haack may be moving too quickly shouldn't fear, though, as the source confirmed she will absolutely not “be rushing into another marriage.”