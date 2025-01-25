Christina Haack Goes Back to Her Maiden Name as She Disses Relationship With Third Ex-Husband Josh Hall: 'Identifying as Only Married Twice'
Christina Haack seemingly wishes marriage No. 3 never happened.
On Friday, January 24, the HGTV star, 41, announced she is going back to her maiden name while dissing her relationship with ex Josh Hall.
“Officially a Haack,” she penned alongside a snap of government paperwork, which confirmed the name change.
“Identifying as only married twice. Time to update Wikipedia,” the mother-of-three – who shares two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one child with former spouse Ant Anstead — added.
Haack’s dig at Hall is not a surprise as the ex-lovers have been in a messy divorce battle since they filed in July 2024. The legal documents detail how Haack claims Hall has “stolen” money from her, while the 44-year-old is requesting hefty spousal support.
Also on Friday, January 24, Haack put out a message about her hopes for 2025 amid all the drama in her personal life.
“2025. When no one can destroy my peace and only positive + high frequency vibes can enter my aura,” she declared alongside a selfie. “My secret to bouncing back is I have never identified with the negativity and ‘comments,’ stayed firm in being authentically me, I’m slightly crazy (but the good kind 😜) and I will never ever give up on my goals and dreams. 🚀✨.”
As OK! previously reported, months after her split, it was revealed Haack has a new boo, though a source confirmed she won’t be jumping into anything serious too soon.
- Christina Haack 'Won’t Be Rushing Into Another Marriage' After New Boyfriend Is Revealed: 'She's Learned Her Lesson'
- Christina Haack Has Been Dating CEO Christopher LaRocca 'for Months' as Ex Josh Hall Moves on With Model Stephanie Gabrys
- Christina Haack Admits She'll 'Probably' Get Married Again Despite 3 Divorces — But Only Under 1 Condition
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following reports Haack is dating new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, the source noted, "Christina had a very tumultuous break up with Josh, she’s still going through it, but at the end of the day, she deserves happiness.”
"And you have to give her credit for not giving up on love. She’s already told friends not to worry, she won’t be rushing into another marriage. She’s learned her lesson, now she says she wants to be engaged for at least five years,” they stated.
The insider then dished on Haack’s romance with the CEO.
"Christina has wasted no time in getting her personal life back on track. She’s dating Christopher Larocca, who she’s been friends with for a while," the source spilled.
The blonde beauty and the businessman have a lot in common, including sharing children with partners from previous relationships.
"He’s divorced and raising a teenager with his ex-wife, and as far as I know, he’s completely smitten with Christina and vice versa," the confidante noted.
While most are happy Haack has “moved on,” the source claimed some of her pals are “questioning the timeline of when she and Christopher started their romance."