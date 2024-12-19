Christina Haack's Fans Worry She's 'Getting Too Thin' Amid Nasty Divorce From Josh Hall: 'Please Gain Some Weight'

Christian Haack is in the midst of her third divorce.

On Tuesday, December 17, the blonde beauty uploaded a "holiday glitz and glam" video that showed her rocking a silver sleeveless dress, matching platform heels and silver jewelry, but some fans voiced their concern in the comments section over her body .

Some of Christina Haack's fans felt she looked 'too thin' in her recent Instagram video.

"Girl....I love you, but you're getting too thin," one person said, while another wrote ,"I wish I could give you a few pounds🙏🏼🙏🏼you are entirely too skinny …. Beautiful, but beyond too thin."

"I love you, but please gain some weight..." begged a third individual, with a fourth noting, "Pretty, but she’s really little, don’t lose more weight 😘🙏."