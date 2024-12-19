Christina Haack's Fans Worry She's 'Getting Too Thin' Amid Nasty Divorce From Josh Hall: 'Please Gain Some Weight'
Is Christina Haack's messy divorce from Josh Hall taking a toll on her physical health?
On Tuesday, December 17, the blonde beauty uploaded a "holiday glitz and glam" video that showed her rocking a silver sleeveless dress, matching platform heels and silver jewelry, but some fans voiced their concern in the comments section over her body.
"Girl....I love you, but you're getting too thin," one person said, while another wrote ,"I wish I could give you a few pounds🙏🏼🙏🏼you are entirely too skinny …. Beautiful, but beyond too thin."
"I love you, but please gain some weight..." begged a third individual, with a fourth noting, "Pretty, but she’s really little, don’t lose more weight 😘🙏."
Haack, 41, is in the middle of splitting from Hall, 43, after nearly three years of marriage, having filed for divorce over the summer.
Things quickly turned chaotic between the estranged pair, as the mother-of-three accused Hall of stealing money from her. She also slammed his "obscene" alleged request to receive $65,000 in monthly spousal support.
However, Hall denied her claims, calling them "riddled with lies and assumptions."
The realtor's rep also released a statement to note the Flip or Flop alum's words were defamatory.
"These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it," the spokesman said. "Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."
In a recent interview, Haack gave more insight into why their romance crumbled and admitted that working with him on their upcoming show The Flip Off was "not fun."
"When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," she spilled. "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"
"I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way," Haack confessed of promoting the upcoming series, which he exited after their split.
The show, which debuts in January 2025, also features her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather El Moussa, whom the Christina on the Coast star once feuded with but has since mended ties.
Christina and Tarek — who split in 2016 after marrying in 2009 — share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9. She also co-parents son Hudson, 5, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2020.