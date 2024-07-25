OK Magazine
Christina Haack Accuses Estranged Husband Josh Hall of Stealing Over $35,000 From Her Bank Account 1 Day After She Asked for a Divorce

Photo of Josh Hall and Christina Haack
Source: mega

Christina Haack and Josh Hall each filed for divorce in July after nearly three years of marriage.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Christina Haack and Josh Hall's divorce is getting messy.

Just one week after it was revealed that they each filed to end their nearly three-year marriage, the mother-of-three accused her estranged husband of pocketing money that belonged solely to her.

christina haack accuses estranged husband josh hall stealing divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Christina Haack claimed estranged husband Josh Hall took her money and transferred it to his personal bank account.

"Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account," the blonde beauty stated, per legal documents. "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."

christina haack accuses estranged husband josh hall stealing divorce
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

The couple was married for nearly three years before they each filed for divorce.

Hall denied any wrongdoing, but Haack, 41, provided texts to back up her claims.

According to the paperwork, on July 8 — which she said is just one day after she told him she wanted a divorce — he texted her property manager, "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you."

The Christina on the Coast lead claimed that Josh using the term "we" was deceitful, as their colleague was made to believe she "had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account."

Christina Anstead
christina haack accuses estranged husband josh hall stealing divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

As OK! reported, the estranged spouses did not sign a prenup.

The situation has led Haack to ponder "what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage."

The Flip or Flop alum also touched on potentially providing spousal support for Hall, sharing, "However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal."

christina haack accuses estranged husband josh hall stealing divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Haack has two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one child with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

"It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs," Haack insisted.

"Quite frankly I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024," she elaborated. "The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day."

Entertainment Tonight reported on Haack's accusations.

