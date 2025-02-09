or
Who Is Josh Hall's New Girlfriend Stephanie Gabrys? 6 Things to Know

who is josh halls new girlfriend stephanie gabrys
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram; @stephaniegabrys/Instagram

Josh Hall moved on with model Stephanie Gabrys six months after he filed for divorce from Christina Haack.

By:

Feb. 9 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Josh Hall's New Girlfriend Is From Illinois

who is josh halls new girlfriend stephanie gabrys
Source: @stephaniegabrys/Instagram

Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina Haack in July 2024.

Josh Hall's new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, grew up in Illinois, but she now splits time between Nashville, Chicago and Florida, per her Instagram bio.

According to her LinkedIn page, she graduated with a degree in fashion and apparel from Columbia College Chicago.

Stephanie Gabrys Is a Model

who is josh halls new girlfriend stephanie gabrys
Source: @stephaniegabrys/Instagram

Josh Hall and Christina Haack called it quits after nearly three years of marriage.

Since 2021, Gabrys has been working as a commercial, fitness and lifestyle model. Over the years, she has been part of several fashion shows and runway events, including The Bureau Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week 2023 and 2024.

She Shares Sizzling Photos of Herself on Instagram

who is josh halls new girlfriend stephanie gabrys
Source: @stephaniegabrys/Instagram

Josh Hall listed their date of separation as July 8, while Christina Haack noted July 7 on her filing.

Gabrys often shares photos and videos from her modeling gigs on her Instagram page, which currently has 9,168 followers.

Stephanie Gabrys and Josh Hall Met in Nashville

who is josh halls new girlfriend stephanie gabrys
Source: @stephaniegabrys/Instagram

Christina Haack was previously married to Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa.

After People confirmed their relationship on January 11, a source revealed that Hall "met someone wonderful in Nashville."

The insider did not disclose when exactly Gabrys and Hall's paths crossed, but they noted the duo celebrated his birthday together in Big Sur, Calif., in September 2024.

"[Hall is] trying to live a more private life and has no desire to be a celebrity," the source continued. "He hasn't made a show of the relationship, but it's not a secret."

Stephanie Gabrys and Josh Hall Interacted Online in December 2024

who is josh halls new girlfriend stephanie gabrys
Source: @stephaniegabrys/Instagram

Josh Hall and Christina Haack wed in April 2022.

Gabrys and Hall had an online interaction in December 2024, when the model expressed how happy she was to spend the holiday season with her niece and nephew.

"You're just as much a blessing to them as they are to you," Christina Haack's ex wrote in the comments section, to which Gabrys replied, "You are always the absolute sweetest!! 🥹 You are also on my and so many others, list of blessings! Truly grateful for you!"

Josh Hall Went Instagram Official With Stephanie Gabrys After Dating Rumors

who is josh halls new girlfriend stephanie gabrys
Source: @stephaniegabrys/Instagram; MEGA

Josh Hall posted a photo of himself with his new girlfriend.

Following the speculations, Hall uploaded a photo with his model girlfriend, making his new relationship Instagram official.

In the snap, the real estate professional and his muse can be seen sitting in front of an outdoor fireplace.

"Happy 35th to this real life 😇 Thank youuuuu!!" he wrote.

Hall, who filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024, previously addressed his split from the Flip or Flop star in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Unfortunately, the internet is forever. We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters," part of his message read. "Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time.”

