or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Anstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Haack Claims Estranged Husband Josh Hall Gave Her the 'Silent Treatment for a Week' If She Laughed at Ex Tarek El Moussa's Jokes

Composite photo of Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Josh Hall
Source: mega;@unbrokenjosh/instagram

Christina Haack is glad estranged husband Josh Hall quit 'The Flip Off.'

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Haack spilled the tea on the struggle of filming her new HGTV show with estranged husband Josh Hall before he quit.

"Josh was very hard to film with," she admitted in an interview of shooting The Flip Off. "He didn’t get it. He’d always get upset with me, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you did this,’ or ‘You did that.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m making a TV show.’”

Article continues below advertisement
christian haack josh hall
Source: @thechristnahall/instagram

Christina Haack's estranged husband, Josh Hall, left 'The Flip Off' after one episode.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was better that he left after episode 1 because the show would’ve sucked," the blonde beauty confessed of the upcoming series, which also stars her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather El Moussa.

Christina explained that shooting brought out Josh's "insecurities," sharing, "If I would laugh at Tarek, I would get the silent treatment for a week."

Article continues below advertisement
christian haack claims estranged husband josh hall gave her the silent treatment for a week if she
Source: mega

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa split in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

"Somebody with more confidence would be able to say, ‘This is my wife, but yes, she does this for TV. She was filming with Tarek when I met her,’” she said, referring to her and Tarek's show Flip or Flop, which they continued to shoot after their divorce.

"There was a rationale there that didn’t make sense. You know what you signed up for," the mom-of-three continued. "I’m your wife, and I’m choosing you, but you’re choosing to make my life harder over insecurities."

Article continues below advertisement

Christina revealed that filming the series with Josh — who filed for divorce in July after three years of marriage — "sped up" the demise of their romance.

"There are definitely some very emotional scenes," she noted. "It’s different than anything I’ve ever shot for television — it’s very real and raw."

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
christian haack josh hall
Source: mega

Haack claims her estranged spouse would give her 'the silent treatment' if she laughed at her ex-husband's jokes on set.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Josh recently claimed a scene featured in a trailer was edited, something his ex denied.

In one viral clip, Josh told the home renovation expert to "shut up" after they argued.

"[That feeling when] you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody," he wrote on social media. "HGTV, you’ve changed 🙄."

Christina responded by uploading a screenshot of his post and penning, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at HGTV told you to be rude to me…. That was all natural."

Article continues below advertisement
christian haack josh hall
Source: @thechristnahall/instagram

The mom-of-three has two kids with Tarek El Moussa and one with Ant Anstead.

Article continues below advertisement

The Christina on the Coast lead followed up by sharing a selfie she took while crying after one of their fights last year.

"This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh," she captioned the tearful photo. "This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."

Us Weekly spoke to Christina.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.