Christina Haack Claims Estranged Husband Josh Hall Gave Her the 'Silent Treatment for a Week' If She Laughed at Ex Tarek El Moussa's Jokes
Christina Haack spilled the tea on the struggle of filming her new HGTV show with estranged husband Josh Hall before he quit.
"Josh was very hard to film with," she admitted in an interview of shooting The Flip Off. "He didn’t get it. He’d always get upset with me, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you did this,’ or ‘You did that.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m making a TV show.’”
"It was better that he left after episode 1 because the show would’ve sucked," the blonde beauty confessed of the upcoming series, which also stars her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather El Moussa.
Christina explained that shooting brought out Josh's "insecurities," sharing, "If I would laugh at Tarek, I would get the silent treatment for a week."
"Somebody with more confidence would be able to say, ‘This is my wife, but yes, she does this for TV. She was filming with Tarek when I met her,’” she said, referring to her and Tarek's show Flip or Flop, which they continued to shoot after their divorce.
"There was a rationale there that didn’t make sense. You know what you signed up for," the mom-of-three continued. "I’m your wife, and I’m choosing you, but you’re choosing to make my life harder over insecurities."
Christina revealed that filming the series with Josh — who filed for divorce in July after three years of marriage — "sped up" the demise of their romance.
"There are definitely some very emotional scenes," she noted. "It’s different than anything I’ve ever shot for television — it’s very real and raw."
As OK! reported, Josh recently claimed a scene featured in a trailer was edited, something his ex denied.
In one viral clip, Josh told the home renovation expert to "shut up" after they argued.
"[That feeling when] you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody," he wrote on social media. "HGTV, you’ve changed 🙄."
Christina responded by uploading a screenshot of his post and penning, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at HGTV told you to be rude to me…. That was all natural."
The Christina on the Coast lead followed up by sharing a selfie she took while crying after one of their fights last year.
"This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh," she captioned the tearful photo. "This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."
