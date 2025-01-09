Christina Haack Claims Estranged Husband Josh Hall Gave Her the 'Silent Treatment for a Week' If She Laughed at Ex Tarek El Moussa's Jokes

Christina Haack spilled the tea on the struggle of filming her new HGTV show with estranged husband Josh Hall before he quit.

"Josh was very hard to film with," she admitted in an interview of shooting The Flip Off. "He didn’t get it. He’d always get upset with me, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you did this,’ or ‘You did that.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m making a TV show.’”