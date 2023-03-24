HGTV Star Christina Hall Shows Off Makeup-Free Face & Vows To Stop Using 'Unrealistic' Filters: See Photos
She's got nothing to hide! While Christina Hall usually sports a fresh face of makeup when recording social media content, she decided to ditch the glam — and filters — the other day while going about her rushed agenda.
"Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself like ... maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here," she quipped in an Instagram Story from Wednesday, March 22.
The HGTV star, 39, followed up by reposting someone's super-filtered video, where they discussed how photoshop and editing can take a serious toll on one's confidence, something Hall agreed with.
"Seriously ... so grateful none of this existed in my childhood/young adulthood," she wrote of filters in another social media upload. "Super unhealthy for society/our children. Unrealistic beauty expectations."
Her reflection prompted her to go bare-faced for another Instagram Story the next day, where she was in the gym and ready to break a sweat. "Normally I would swipe once right for a small filter, but since my last post, no filter it is," she captioned her video.
The designer said she was getting back to an exercise routine after her mercury and lead poisoning diagnosis led her to focus on other things. At the time, doctors informed her she had "small intestine bacteria overgrowth" as well.
The mom-of-three first shared her health woes in December 2022, explaining it was likely a result of "all the gross houses" she's worked in on Flip or Flop.
Since then, she's revamped her diet and sought out both simple and high-tech treatments. "I'm just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean," she shared in an interview. "I'm doing a supplement detox and there's a local wellness place nearby where I've been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The health scare also prompted the blonde beauty to make an appointment to inquire about having her breast implants removed, as she originally thought they were the culprit of her symptoms, which included skin rashes, muscle pain, gastrointestinal issues, swollen lymph nodes, dry eyes and more.