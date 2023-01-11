Christina Hall's Husband, Josh, Hits Back At 'Insulting' Instagram Troll Who Calls HGTV Star Self-Centered
Coming to his lady's defense! After a slew of health woes that included mercury and lead poisoning, Christina Hall took to social media to show fans her morning wellness routine — and when one Instagram user called her out for being selfish, her husband, Josh Hall, quickly swooped in to come to her defense.
The blonde beauty's Saturday, January 8, post depicted her exercising on her peloton bike for 30 minutes, doing "red light therapy" for 12 minutes, sitting in a sauna for 20 minutes and doing a 3-minute "cold plunge," but one troll felt her sauna, which is situated in the yard, utilized too much space.
"Not much yard, grass for the kids to play. Seems to be all about her," the hater commented on the post, spurring her hubby to clap back.
"Do you realize how insulting that comment is being that a majority of families don’t even have yards?" he replied. "Imagine trying to make anyone feel bad that can’t provide a yard of their own and has to rely on public parks."
It seems the real estate agent's words embarrassed the troll, who wound up deleting their comment. It's also obvious in other footage the HGTV star, 39, has posted that their yard has plenty of grass for her three kids (she shares 3-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead in addition to co-parenting son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)
In fact, the Instagram upload posted right beforehand featured her two eldest tots on the patio as they filmed for her new show, Christina in the Country.
- Ant Anstead Brings 3-Year-Old Son Hudson To London After Settling Messy Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Christina Hall: Photos
- One Proud Mama! Christina Hall's Cutest 2022 Social Media Moments With Her Kids: Photos
- HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals Measures She's Taking To Stay 'Strong & Healthy' After Lead Poisoning
ANT ANSTEAD ENJOYS PIZZA NIGHT WITH SON HUDSON WHILE EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HALL DEALS WITH MERCURY POISONING
The Flip or Flop alum's upcoming six-episode docuseries will focus on Christina expanding her interior design business and giving fans a peek into her home life. And unlike some of her past projects, she's able to call the shots this time around, as she and Josh launched their own production biz, Unbroken Productions.
"Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!" she shared in April 2022. "I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity.
Page Six reported on Josh coming to Christina's defense in a since-deleted Instagram comment.