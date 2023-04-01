Christina Hall's Hubby Josh Hall Pokes Fun At How Many Times She’s Been Married: ‘How Long Will This One Last?'
Third times a charm!
HGTV personality, Christina Hall and hubby, Josh Hall have been off in Los Cabos, Mexico for their three-year anniversary. Josh decided to upload an adorable post in tribute to the big day.
He uploaded a carousel of photo of the pairing, the first of which was from their current vacation. The real estate agent wore a colorful short sleeve button-down and jeans while the blonde beauty had on an open back green printed dress. They both were sun kissed as they smiled to the camera.
"How long will this one last?" the 40-year-old joked, referring to Christina’s two failed marriages. "..03/2023⏮️03/2022⏮️03/2021."
The mom-of-three replied lightheartedly to her hubby’s quip, saying, "Better be ♾️ !!! ❤️" to which Josh said, "You know we can't be broken, we just get stronger and stronger."
Fans took to his comments section to give their opinions on the upload.
"Wow if you have to ask the ?? On SM zzz," one user wrote, while another added, "You both look so happy! Proving everyone wrong 🙌."
"My money is on this one. You all look very happy. Congratulations! ❤️" a supported commented.
Additionally, the 39-year-old posted a snap of the pair in Mexico along with a sweet caption.
"Never forget to celebrate the wins 💗," she penned.
Many users wrote back to Christina showing their love for the two.
"You are the Best HGTV renovation couple!" someone said, while a second person wrote, "Your happiness radiates!! 😍 You two are perfect together! ❤️"
Another user speculated that the lovebirds may be expecting, "Looks like a bump she showing , but maybe not."
Prior to her marriage to Josh, the California native tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa in 2009, followed by their divorce in 2018. The former lovers share daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7. Then in 2018, Christina said "I do" to Ant Anstead whom she divorce in 2021 right before meeting Josh. The former couple share son Hudson, 3.
Although the home improvement icon has had many suitors, she gushed about how her relationship with Josh is different to a news outlet in January.
"We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," she said.