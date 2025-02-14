"Anytime you shoot there, there's like five other productions that shoot there," she admitted of the location, which she also acts in for Yellowjackets.

"Back when I was 20, I was doing a movie called Prozac Nation, and I was shooting in this same mental asylum," she remembered. "I had left something upstairs where we'd been shooting, which was supposed to be a hospital room with beds and all that stuff, and I went up to get it. It was lunch, so nobody was in there. Went up and got the thing and I was coming down, and there were these stairs, you know the type of stairs where you go down and there's a wall here and then you turn around and there's another wall?"