Christina Ricci Puts Her Cleavage on Display in Plunging Black Gown for 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Premiere — See the Hot Photos
Christina Ricci left her yellow jacket at home!
On Thursday, February 13, the actress, 45, wore a revealing black gown while walking the red carpet at the Season 3 Yellowjackets premiere in L.A.
The brunette beauty stunned in the dress, which had a ruffle detail over the cups covering her chest, and paired the sultry look with tall black heels and silver earrings.
While gracing everyone with her presence at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater Complex, she had her locks in a slicked-back braid and wore a smokey eyeshadow look.
The Wednesday star last made headlines for her Thursday, February 13, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she spoke about having a paranormal experience.
Given her extensive work in spooky films and TV shows, Clarkson asked Ricci, "Do you believe in the supernatural?"
"You know, I always say about a lot of things, that I don't know, so I'm open to it," the celeb admitted. "You know, just in case. I've had a few things that were either manifestations of my anxiety or were ghosts."
Ricci then recalled a time she believes she may have encountered a ghost while filming her 2001 movie Prozac Nation in a defunct mental asylum in Vancouver, Canada.
"Anytime you shoot there, there's like five other productions that shoot there," she admitted of the location, which she also acts in for Yellowjackets.
"Back when I was 20, I was doing a movie called Prozac Nation, and I was shooting in this same mental asylum," she remembered. "I had left something upstairs where we'd been shooting, which was supposed to be a hospital room with beds and all that stuff, and I went up to get it. It was lunch, so nobody was in there. Went up and got the thing and I was coming down, and there were these stairs, you know the type of stairs where you go down and there's a wall here and then you turn around and there's another wall?"
Ricci noted that she thought she heard footsteps at the time, "but I was like, was that actually my ears or was that in my brain? I saw black shoes coming down, and I just went forward and just walked."
Now that she is back at the same filming locale, the star said she has a ritual to ward off any potential spirits.
"I believe in it enough that now when we shoot in the asylum and I'm by myself in the hallway or something, I'm just like, 'Don't mess with me. I know you're here. I don't care. You leave me alone. I am here for work,’” the mother-of-one said.