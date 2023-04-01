Christina Ricci Looks Happier Than Ever As She Spends Time With Son Freddie At Disneyland Amid Custody Battle With Ex James Heerdegen
Christina Ricci took her eldest child to the happiest place on earth!
On Thursday, March 30, the Mermaids star shared a snap to Instagram of her and son Freddie spending the day at Disneyland together as her nasty custody battle with ex-husband James Heerdegen rages on.
"Spring break @disneyland ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳 @disneyparks @bluefamilylifestyle ♥️," Ricci, who rocked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears with a pair of dark sunglasses, captioned the sweet photo of her and her 8-year-old smiling from ear to ear.
The happy outing comes as the Casper actress was dragged back into court after her former spouse accused her of calling Child Protective Services on him.
According to legal papers, Heerdegen claimed Ricci and their child's therapist “attempted to have child protective services open a case [against him] with the claims they submitted to the court."
“Child Protective Services declined to even investigate, indicating that the allegations against me do not (in the eyes of the State of California) merit the need for child protection," the filmmaker stated after a judge suspended his overnight visits with their son.
Heerdegen requested that "my overnights be restored, given that they were taken away under the false pretense of their being an established status quo, which there wasn’t," and he then went on to allege his ex-wife "has refused on multiple occasions to attend any kind of co-parenting counseling with me, in spite of the fact that it would help us to communicate, for the benefit of our son."
"Ricci’s refusal shows that she is not willing to compromise her anger for the sake of her own child’s well-being," the Birdman creative continued of the situation.
"Jimmy cannot be trusted to tell this Court the truth about anything. He is an angry, vindictive person who will only seek to blame others for his problems," Ricci fired back in court documents. "Jimmy will repeat over and over again to this court that he does not have a lawyer because this fact somehow excuses him from having to file truthful pleadings."
Ricci and Heerdegen split in 2020 after tying the knot in 2013.