Christina Ricci Looks Happier Than Ever As She Spends Time With Son Freddie At Disneyland Amid Custody Battle With Ex James Heerdegen

Heerdegen requested that "my overnights be restored, given that they were taken away under the false pretense of their being an established status quo, which there wasn’t," and he then went on to allege his ex-wife "has refused on multiple occasions to attend any kind of co-parenting counseling with me, in spite of the fact that it would help us to communicate, for the benefit of our son."

"Ricci’s refusal shows that she is not willing to compromise her anger for the sake of her own child’s well-being," the Birdman creative continued of the situation.