Christina Ricci Allowed to Take Son on Set After Ex-Husband Claimed She Made Their Child Work 12-Hour Days on 'Yellowjackets'

Christina Ricci and ex-husband James Heerdegen have come to an agreement about their son's whereabouts!

According to court documents the mother-of-two will be allowed to take her 8-year-old son, Freddie, on set with her while she is filming a project in New York. The paperwork specifies their son will be under Ricci's care for the entirety of the shoot and acknowledges the trip's length could be extended.