'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confesses She Feels Like 'A Mess' Some Days After Divorcing Kody Brown
Christine Brown is getting real about mom life after leaving the father of her children last year.
On Tuesday, December 6, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to confess she sometimes feels overwhelmed in her day-to-day life while sharing a photo of herself sitting on a stoop smiling with her hand in her hair.
"Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!" Christine captioned her social media upload, adding, "#exhausting #mess #noidea #momlife."
Christine's fans rushed to her comments section to praise her on being a good mom and managing to look "great" in the process. "But everyday you’re someone’s hero!" one admirer pointed out, while another gushed, "You look great! I feel the same way."
"You look fabulous though!" wrote a third, with a fourth chiming in: "The sunshine you get once you leave…i love that for her!!" referring to her decision to leave ex-husband Kody Brown last year.
Many of her fans complimented her on the natural glow she has been radiating, chalking it up to her exit from the polygamous family.
As OK! reported, Christine shocked Kody, her sister wives and fans of their TLC series when she made her November 2021 announcement — with her departure completely altering the unconventional family's dynamic.
Fans have been watching the aftermath of Christine and Kody's split play out in Season 17 of Sister Wives, with the former addressing the patriarch's revelation that he was not attracted to her during a recent podcast appearance.
“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable talk. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."
It seems their candid conversation was the nail in the coffin for Christine. "It’s over. I’m not going to keep pretending and I’m not going to keep doing this," she continued after Kody said he felt "pressured" into marrying her in 1994.