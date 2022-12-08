OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christine Brown
OK LogoNEWS

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confesses She Feels Like 'A Mess' Some Days After Divorcing Kody Brown

chrstina kody pp
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram
By:

Dec. 7 2022, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Christine Brown is getting real about mom life after leaving the father of her children last year.

On Tuesday, December 6, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to confess she sometimes feels overwhelmed in her day-to-day life while sharing a photo of herself sitting on a stoop smiling with her hand in her hair.

Article continues below advertisement
christina brown ig
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram

"Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!" Christine captioned her social media upload, adding, "#exhausting #mess #noidea #momlife."

'SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN DECLARES 'COLLATERAL DAMAGE' FROM CHRISTINE LEAVING WILL 'GO ON FOR GENERATIONS'

Christine's fans rushed to her comments section to praise her on being a good mom and managing to look "great" in the process. "But everyday you’re someone’s hero!" one admirer pointed out, while another gushed, "You look great! I feel the same way."

Article continues below advertisement

"You look fabulous though!" wrote a third, with a fourth chiming in: "The sunshine you get once you leave…i love that for her!!" referring to her decision to leave ex-husband Kody Brown last year.

Many of her fans complimented her on the natural glow she has been radiating, chalking it up to her exit from the polygamous family.

chrtina tlc
Source: TLC
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Christine shocked Kody, her sister wives and fans of their TLC series when she made her November 2021 announcement — with her departure completely altering the unconventional family's dynamic.

Fans have been watching the aftermath of Christine and Kody's split play out in Season 17 of Sister Wives, with the former addressing the patriarch's revelation that he was not attracted to her during a recent podcast appearance.

“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable talk. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN FUELS DIVORCE RUMORS AFTER CELEBRATING THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KODY

It seems their candid conversation was the nail in the coffin for Christine. "It’s over. I’m not going to keep pretending and I’m not going to keep doing this," she continued after Kody said he felt "pressured" into marrying her in 1994.

Article continues below advertisement
kody tc
Source: TLC

Kody is legally married to Robyn while he is also spiritually married to Meri and Janelle — though fans believe the mother-of-six may have followed in Christine's footsteps and walked away from the controversial reality star.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.