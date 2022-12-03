Sister Wives' Christine Brown Candidly Reacts To Kody Admitting He Isn't 'Attracted' To Her
Not such a tough pill to swallow. Christine Brown reflected on what she took away from learning that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, was not "attracted" to her.
“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable moment. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."
The Sister Wives star concluded of their relationship: "It’s over. I’m not going to keep pretending and I’m not going to keep doing this."
During a September episode of Sister Wives, Kody told Christine that he “wasn’t attracted” to her on their wedding day in 1994. “I felt pressured into the marriage,” the patriarch revealed. “I did not know better at the time.”
Reflecting on the interaction in question even more, Christine said that hearing Kody say those things to her helped her realize that their breakup was the right decision.
"If you really haven’t been attracted to me, and if you really didn’t really want a relationship with me, and you didn’t really want to spend time with me … it was almost like this burden got lifted," she explained of her decision to leave her former partner. "And I was like, ‘Alright, then it’s time to move on.'”
Christine announced in November 2021 that after being married to Kody for more than 25 years, she was choosing to leave him — a decision that shook up the dynamic of their polygamous family.
While Kody is still in a plural marriage with Meri, Janelle and Robyn, the only woman he is legally married to, Christine's departure took a toll on his relationships with the others. The father-of-18 admitted during a recent episode that as he tried to strengthen his connection with Janelle, it only pushed her closer to his now-ex-wife.
Janelle and Christine have grown especially close within the last few months, leading fans of the TLC series to wonder if the former followed in the latter's footsteps and kissed her relationship with Kody goodbye.